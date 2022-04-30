Ukraine slams attack on Kyiv amid new Mariupol evacuation effort
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit to the city by the UN chief, an attack that shattered weeks of relative calm in the capital and upset a tentative return to normal.
Ukraine’s forces, meanwhile, fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, Zelensky said. And UN-backed efforts to arrange safe passage for residents trapped in the ruins of Mariupol continued. An official in the president’s office said an evacuation could happen as soon as Friday.
Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, hitting a residential high-rise and another building in Kyiv. US-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said one of its journalists was killed.
Ex-American marine killed in Ukraine
Separately, former US Marine Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, was killed on Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine, his mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN. This would be the first known death of an American taking part in the war.
In an apparent reference to the attack in Kyiv, Russia’s defence ministry said it had destroyed “production buildings” at the Artem defence factory.
The bombardment came barely an hour after Zelensky held a news conference with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, who toured some of the destruction in and around Kyiv and condemned attacks on civilians.
“This says a lot about Russia’s true attitude towards global institutions, about attempts of the Russian leadership to humiliate the UN and everything the organisation represents,” Zelensky said late on Thursday in his nightly video address to the nation. “Therefore, it requires a correspondingly powerful response.”
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s way of giving “his middle finger” to Guterres.
The strikes were the boldest Russian attack on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago following their failure to take the city.
One aim of Guterres’ visit was to secure the evacuation of people from the gutted southern port of Mariupol, including a shattered steelworks where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders and 1,000 civilians were holed up in the last major stronghold of resistance in the city. Previous evacuation attempts fell through.
About 100,000 people are trapped in the city with little water, food, heat or electricity.
Russia taking heavy losses
Ukraine acknowledged on Friday it was taking heavy losses in Russia’s assault in the east, but said Russia’s losses were even worse.
Having failed in an assault on Kyiv in the north of Ukraine last month, Russia is now trying to fully capture two eastern provinces known as Donbas.
But so far, Russia’s troops and the separatist forces appear to have made only minor gains, and Britain’s defence ministry said those have been achieved at significant cost to the Kremlin’s forces. Ukraine has acknowledged losing control of some towns and villages there since the assault began last week, but says Moscow’s gains have come at a massive cost to a Russian force already worn down from its earlier defeat near the capital.
“We have serious losses but the Russians’ losses are much much bigger...They have colossal losses,” presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said, without elaborating.
Western officials said Russia had been suffering fewer casualties after narrowing the scale of its invasion but numbers were still “quite high”.
Zelensky’s office said Russia was pounding the entire front line in the eastern Donetsk region with rockets, artillery, mortar bombs and aircraft. The Ukrainian general staff said Russia was shelling positions along the line of contact to prevent the Ukrainians from regrouping.
A US official said the Russian offensive in Donbas appeared to be behind schedule.
-
Ukraine warns peace talks with Russia in danger of collapse: 10 points
Ukraine has warned that peace talks with Russia were in danger of collapse as a new mass grave was found in Kyiv Oblast, a province near the capital city of Kyiv, according to local media. With the war in its ninth week, the two countries have not held face-to-face talks since March 29. UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday hailed the courage of Ukainians as he visited the war-hit nation.
-
Is North Korea preparing for possible nuclear test?
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on the country's military to “bolster up their strength in every way to annihilate the enemy”, state media reported on Friday, as new satellite imagery showed increased preparations for a possible nuclear test. Kim made the remarks during photo sessions with troops, state media broadcasters, and others involved in a massive military parade staged on Monday, which marked the 90th anniversary of the army's founding.
-
Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: What is it and how to watch it
There will be a partial Solar Eclipse on Saturday, which will first of the year of 2022. It will be visible from from the south and south-western parts of South America, Pacific and Atlantic oceans and most of the land mass of Antartica. However, badluck for the skygazers of India and the United States as it will not be visible in both of these countries.
-
Sri Lanka economic crisis: Gotabaya agrees to drop brother as PM
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to drop his older brother as Prime Minister in a proposed interim government to solve a political impasse caused by the country's worst economic crisis in decades, a prominent lawmaker said on Friday, as a fresh surge in inflation threatened to renew calls for the family to resign. Rajapaksa will also discuss the matter with other parties, lawmaker Weerasumana Weerasingha said, without elaborating.
-
What China’s energy giants expect from Russia’s war and Covid
The world's biggest energy consumer is being buffeted both inside its borders and out. China's worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began is slashing demand for fuel as cities lock down to slow its spread. China's largest energy firms, many of them state-owned, are being forced to deal with the fallout from both crises. Sinopec China's top oil refiner said fuel demand has fallen as cities tell their residents to stay home.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics