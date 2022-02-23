Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine soldier dies in shelling attack: Armed forces
world news

Ukraine soldier dies in shelling attack: Armed forces

Ukraine's army did not specify the location of the attack, saying only that one soldier "suffered fatal injuries" and another was wounded in the shelling.
Ukrainian service members take part in tactical drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine.(Reuters)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 10:04 PM IST
AFP |

A Ukrainian soldier died Wednesday in a shelling attack near the frontline with the Moscow-backed separatist east, the armed forces said, as fears mount of a Russian invasion.

Ukraine's army did not specify the location of the attack, saying only that one soldier "suffered fatal injuries" and another was wounded in the shelling.

Nine Ukrainian soldiers have died since the beginning of the year, with six of them killed in intensifying clashes over the past four days, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

Full coverage here

Rebel leaders have only claimed casualties among civilians but not their fighters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of Ukraine's two separatist regions, approving deployment of regular troops into the region.

US and NATO official say Russia is now poised to invade Ukraine after surrounding it with 150,000 soldiers and then staging a series of military drills, including with its ally Belarus.

But Putin has not said when he might dispatch his force, saying on Tuesday that it would "depend on the situation on the ground".

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia soldier russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP