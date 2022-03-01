Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine, US economy to be focus of Biden's 1st State of Union speech: 5 points
world news

Ukraine, US economy to be focus of Biden's 1st State of Union speech: 5 points

Security has been heightened around the US Capitol to avoid any untoward incident like last year when a violent mob stormed inside the building and disrupted the certification of Biden’s 2020 presidential victory.
US President Joe Biden.(AFP)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 02:04 PM IST
Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Facing disquiet at home and a geopolitical crisis abroad, US President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. The address comes days after Russia waged a war against Ukraine, killing hundreds of civilians, including children, despite repeated warnings by the US-led western allies. Biden, who was seen as a stable alternative to volatile Republican Donald Trump, is weighed down by the public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic, the centrepoint of his presidential campaign. Security has been heightened around the US Capitol to avoid any untoward incident like last year when a violent mob stormed inside the building and disrupted the certification of Biden’s 2020 presidential victory. Police cars with flash lights are stationed at major intersections and highways and the National Guard is on standby, according to a Reuters' report.

Here are key things to know about Biden's first State of the Union address:

1) The speech is set to be broadcast by major TV news channels at 9pm EST (Local time) on Tuesday. It will also be live-streamed by the White House on its official YouTube channel. In India, viewers can catch it live at 7:30am on Wednesday.

2) In his speech, Biden is likely to address the issue of inflation and his plan to tackle it, news agency Reuters reported citing White House press secretary Jen Psaki. He'll also call on Congress to act on his now-stalled proposals for reducing the cost of child care, elder care and prescription drugs.

3) Biden will also explain the US role in Russia's war against Ukraine, including rallying the West to support the Ukrainian people.

RELATED STORIES

4) Biden can also be expected to discuss Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, his nominee for an upcoming opening on the Supreme Court.

5) All members of Congress are invited to attend, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, guests will not b allowed. Mask-wearing will be optional for those attending the address.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden russia ukraine crisis us economy
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP