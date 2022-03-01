Ukraine, US economy to be focus of Biden's 1st State of Union speech: 5 points

Facing disquiet at home and a geopolitical crisis abroad, US President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. The address comes days after Russia waged a war against Ukraine, killing hundreds of civilians, including children, despite repeated warnings by the US-led western allies. Biden, who was seen as a stable alternative to volatile Republican Donald Trump, is weighed down by the public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic, the centrepoint of his presidential campaign. Security has been heightened around the US Capitol to avoid any untoward incident like last year when a violent mob stormed inside the building and disrupted the certification of Biden’s 2020 presidential victory. Police cars with flash lights are stationed at major intersections and highways and the National Guard is on standby, according to a Reuters' report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are key things to know about Biden's first State of the Union address:

1) The speech is set to be broadcast by major TV news channels at 9pm EST (Local time) on Tuesday. It will also be live-streamed by the White House on its official YouTube channel. In India, viewers can catch it live at 7:30am on Wednesday.

2) In his speech, Biden is likely to address the issue of inflation and his plan to tackle it, news agency Reuters reported citing White House press secretary Jen Psaki. He'll also call on Congress to act on his now-stalled proposals for reducing the cost of child care, elder care and prescription drugs.

3) Biden will also explain the US role in Russia's war against Ukraine, including rallying the West to support the Ukrainian people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4) Biden can also be expected to discuss Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, his nominee for an upcoming opening on the Supreme Court.

5) All members of Congress are invited to attend, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, guests will not b allowed. Mask-wearing will be optional for those attending the address.

(With agency inputs)