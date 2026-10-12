'Ukraine wants peace. Does Russia?' Zelensky reports fresh strikes on power plants despite Trump's energy ceasefire announcement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces continued attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Sunday, despite US President Donald Trump’s announcement that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to an energy ceasefire.

Zelensky says Russian strikes hit Ukrainian power plants despite Trump’s energy ceasefire announcement, raising doubts over Russia’s commitment. (AFP)

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Zelensky reported strikes on power plants in Kyiv and Kharkiv and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to honor the proposed pause in attacks.

In a post on X, Zelensky said Ukraine had faced repeated attacks throughout the day, including drone strikes and glide bomb attacks.

Deep Dive What does the proposed Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire cover? It would pause attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure. Trump said both sides had agreed, but his announcement did not provide further details. Why did Zelensky question whether Russia would honor the energy ceasefire? He reported strikes on power plants in Kyiv and Kharkiv after Trump’s announcement. Zelensky said Ukraine was waiting for clear details and for Russia to respond to the proposal. How did Zelensky say Ukraine would reciprocate in an energy ceasefire? Zelensky said Ukraine was prepared to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. He said de-escalation should be reciprocal and backed by real guarantees.

“Ukraine wants peace. The question is whether Russia does,” he wrote, adding that Kyiv was awaiting clear details of the discussions between Washington and Moscow.

Zelensky reports strikes on power plants

Zelensky said a power plant in Kharkiv was attacked on Sunday evening. He also reported a drone strike on a power plant in Kyiv that caused power outages in the capital.

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{{^usCountry}} “Unfortunately, Ukrainian skies have been infested with Russian ‘shaheds’ all day today,” Zelensky wrote, referring to the drones used in Russian attacks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Unfortunately, Ukrainian skies have been infested with Russian ‘shaheds’ all day today,” Zelensky wrote, referring to the drones used in Russian attacks. {{/usCountry}}

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He said Russian forces had carried out more than 200 strikes on Ukraine’s electricity generation and transmission facilities over the past week. Another 17 strikes targeted gas and oil facilities, he added.

According to Zelensky, the attacks killed more than 150 people and wounded over 700 during the week.

He said Ukrainian forces had received the necessary orders and that Kyiv was waiting for Russia to respond to the ceasefire proposal.

Also Read: Trump announces Russia-Ukraine ‘energy ceasefire’; Zelensky says ‘news to me’

Trump announces energy ceasefire

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Trump announced the proposed ceasefire on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, writing, “Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!”

However, the announcement did not include further details about the agreement. Zelensky said he was seeking clarification, while Russia had not publicly confirmed its participation, according to AFP.

Zelensky said Ukraine supported the proposed pause but stressed that Russia must also agree to observe it. He has repeatedly called for steps to reduce attacks during the war.

Russia has regularly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure since launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukraine has also attacked Russian oil refineries, saying they help finance Moscow’s war effort.

Also Read: 'Up to our people to choose leader': Zelensky pushes back after Trump says Ukraine needs new president

Zelensky pushes back at Trump

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The ceasefire announcement came amid tensions over US policy toward the war, including Washington’s temporary easing of sanctions on Russian diesel. Ukraine and several European allies criticised the move.

Trump also suggested that Ukraine should have a new president. Zelensky responded in an interview with ABC News, saying Ukrainians should decide who leads their country.

“First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader,” he said.

European leaders voiced support for Kyiv. French President Emmanuel Macron called for a “real energy ceasefire,” while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen backed efforts to protect energy infrastructure.