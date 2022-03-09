Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3rd successive day that Russia breached its ceasefire agreement in Ukraine: UK

Ukraine war: The war-hit cities continue to suffer from shortages of food, power and water. 
People walk near debris and houses destroyed by shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine March 8, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. Andrey Mozgovoy/via REUTERS(Andrey Mozgovoy via REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 07:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Swati Bhasin

For the third successive day, Russia breached "its own ceasefire agreement" in Ukraine, the United Kingdom's ministry of defence said in a post on Wednesday, adding that the forces have "reportedly disrupted the humanitarian corridors in Mariupol and Sumy". "Shelling and small-arms fire were reported throughout the day although it's likely that some civilians have been able to successfully flee the besieged cities," a post put up on the Twitter handle read. The war-hit cities, however, continue to suffer from shortages of food, power and water in a huge challenge for the civilians who have been forced to stay back, it further said.

In reports carried by local Tass news agency, Russian officials were quoted as saying that humanitarian corridors will be allowed Wednesday at 10 am Moscow time in Kyiv and other cities and shelling will be stopped. The Kremlin's attack in Ukraine has continued for about two weeks now. Moscow announced the first ceasefire on Saturday, which the violence-affected cities - including the strategic port city of Mariupol - saw very briefly.

1,335 civilian casualties so far have been recorded in Ukraine, according to the United Nations, which says the number of deaths is likely to be much higher. Kyiv says more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed so far. While Moscow has reportedly confirmed only 500 deaths.

More than two million people have been forced out of their homes, the UN has said, expressing shock at the escalating refugee crisis. The WHO has also repeatedly raised concerns about the health facilities being targeted.

Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

