Joe Biden says Ukraine will never be a victory for Vladimir Putin

United States President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the war in Ukraine would never be a victory for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He said Putin may be able to take a city, but never will be able to hold the country.

In a tweet, the US President wrote, “This much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin. Putin may be able to take a city — but he will never be able to hold the country.”

This much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin.



Putin may be able to take a city — but he will never be able to hold the country. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 9, 2022

Hours ago, he announced a ban on US import of Russian oil, gas and energy in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Russian oil will no longer be accepted at US ports — and the American people will deal another powerful blow against Putin’s war machine,” he wrote.

Live updates on Ukraine-Russia conflict

Biden said the current crisis was a stark reminder that to protest the economy over the long term, US needed to become energy independent. It would also mean that “tyrants like Putin” would not be able to use fossil fuels as a weapon.

“This crisis is a stark reminder: To protect our economy over the long term, we need to become energy independent. It should motivate us to accelerate our transition to a clean energy future. Loosening environmental regulations won’t lower prices. But transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles, powered by clean energy, will mean that no one will have to worry about gas prices. It will mean tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as a weapon."

Also read | US sanctions on Russian oil will leave more cargoes with no buyers: Analysts

"We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us. We are enforcing the most significant package of economic sanctions in history, and it's causing significant damage to Russia's economy,” Biden said earlier at the White House.

Russia’s invasion of its pro-West neighbour entered day 14 on Wednesday.