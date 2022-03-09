Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: On eve of talks, Russian forces close in on Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia's offensive in Ukraine has entered the 14th day with the Kremlin saying that humanitarian corridors will be allowed for the movement of civilians. However, Moscow has been accused of violating its own ceasefire agreement over the last few days.

Three rounds of ceasefire negotiations have been held so far - the two sides, however, are yet to reach a breakthrough. While Russia's Vladimir Putin calls it a "special operation", Kyiv has lashed out at Moscow over "mass murder of civilians". In the latest developments, the US has announced a ban on import of Russian oil with an aim to further isolate Moscow.

