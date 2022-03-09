Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: On eve of talks, Russian forces close in on Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: On eve of talks, Russian forces close in on Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin has defined it as a ‘special military operation’. 
TOPSHOT - A man leaves an apartment building damaged after shelling the day before in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv.
TOPSHOT - A man leaves an apartment building damaged after shelling the day before in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv. (AFP)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 11:16 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia's offensive in Ukraine has entered the 14th day with the Kremlin saying that humanitarian corridors will be allowed for the movement of civilians. However, Moscow has been accused of violating its own ceasefire agreement over the last few days. 

Click here for full coverage of Russia-Ukraine war

Three rounds of ceasefire negotiations have been held so far - the two sides, however, are yet to reach a breakthrough. While Russia's Vladimir Putin calls it a "special operation", Kyiv has lashed out at Moscow over "mass murder of civilians". In the latest developments, the US has announced a ban on import of Russian oil with an aim to further isolate Moscow.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 09, 2022 11:16 PM IST

    On eve of talks, Russian forces close in on Kyiv

  • Mar 09, 2022 10:15 PM IST

    Attacks hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say

    A Russian attack severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine said Wednesday, and citizens trying to escape shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv streamed toward the capital amid warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.

  • Mar 09, 2022 08:21 PM IST

    Don't let Ukraine become another Syria: UN investigators

    United Nations investigators on Wednesday urged world leaders to do everything they could to avoid Ukraine becoming another Syria, a country "destroyed" by 11 years of conflict. Read more

  • Mar 09, 2022 07:48 PM IST

    UK readies more missiles for Ukraine to resist Russians

    Britain said Wednesday it was preparing to send more portable missile systems to help Ukrainian forces destroy Russian tanks and aircraft, but denied it was escalating the conflict. Read more

  • Mar 09, 2022 07:11 PM IST

    Ukraine says Russian shelling disrupts evacuation of eastern town of Izyum

    A planned evacuation of civilians from the Ukrainian town of Izyum in the eastern Kharkiv region was held up by Russian shelling on Wednesday, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said an online post. "Buses are still waiting at the entrance to Izyum," he said, adding that negotiations with the Russians were under way with the support of the Red Cross.

  • Mar 09, 2022 07:10 PM IST

    Chernobyl power cut; Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair: What we know

    As the Chernobyl nuclear power plant entirely went off the grid on Wednesday amid the Russia-Ukraine fight triggering fresh concerns for the world as Ukraine said the power outage could put systems for cooling nuclear material at risk. Read more

  • Mar 09, 2022 06:26 PM IST

    Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday Russia must urgently observe a temporary ceasefire to allow repairs on a power line to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, saying radiation could be leaked if an electricity outage continues, reports news agency Reuters.

  • Mar 09, 2022 05:57 PM IST

    Putin to meet government on Thursday on ways to minimise sanctions impact

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of his government on Thursday and the main topic will be measures to minimise the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy, the Kremlin said in a statement, reported news agency Reuters.

  • Mar 09, 2022 04:13 PM IST

    Russia says negotiations with Ukraine making headway

    Russia says negotiations with officials from Kyiv to resolve the conflict in Ukraine were making headway and underscored that Moscow's troops were not working to topple the Ukrainian government, reports news agency AFP.

  • Mar 09, 2022 03:57 PM IST

    ‘Threat at maximum level’ - Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian president, has warned that threat is at ‘maximum level’, Reuters reports.

  • Mar 09, 2022 03:43 PM IST

    ‘Some progress made’: Russia on Ukraine talks amid war 

    On the 14th day of the Ukaine war, Russia foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “Some progress has been made”. The official was referring to three rounds of talks, news agency AFP reported. She said the Russian military had not been tasked to "overthrow the current government."

  • Mar 09, 2022 03:37 PM IST

    New Zealand clears Russia sanctions bill

    The new law, which was rushed through in a single day, targets those in Russia associated with the invasion, including oligarchs. It will allow New Zealand to freeze assets and stop superyachts or planes from arrivin, news agency Reuters reported. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 02:56 PM IST

    Ukraine war: Evacuations in Sumy

  • Mar 09, 2022 02:55 PM IST

    Ukraine war: Russia's warning to the West on sanctions 

    "Russia's reaction will be swift, thoughtful and sensitive for those it addresses," Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the foreign ministry's department for economic cooperation,  was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency by Reuters. The response came on a spate of sanctions amid the Ukraine war. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 02:29 PM IST

    More than 2.1 million have fled Ukraine war, says UN 

    More than 2.1 million people have fled the Ukraine war in two weeks, the United Nations has said. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 02:21 PM IST

    ‘Crypto wallets for charity’ in Ukraine

  • Mar 09, 2022 02:05 PM IST

    6 humanitarian corridors for Ukraine evacuations today 

    Ukraine is trying to evacuate civilians through six "humanitarian corridors", including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has been quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. The Ukrainian armed forces had agreed to stop firing in those areas from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (0700-1900 GMT), she said,, urging the Russian forces to fulfil their commitment to local ceasefires.

  • Mar 09, 2022 01:53 PM IST

    Russia's claim on thwarting ‘large-scale plot’ in Ukraine rebel-held regions

    “The special military operation of the Russian armed forces, carried out since Feb. 24, preempted and thwarted a large-scale offensive by strike groups of Ukrainian troops on the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, which are not controlled by Kyiv, in March of this year.” Russian defence ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov  was quoted as saying by news agency AP. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 01:50 PM IST

    Red Cross's hope that evacuation corridors improve 

    “We hope that it will work better today; in any case, we are talking to the parties and, above all, the parties are talking to each other — that is the most important thing at the moment,” Peter Maurer, chief of the International Committee of the Red Cross, was quoted as saying by news agency AP 

  • Mar 09, 2022 01:25 PM IST

    Ukraine war: 10 dead in eastern Ukraine in shooting

    10 people have died in shooting in eastern Ukraine's Severodonestk, news agency AFP reports, citing a local official

  • Mar 09, 2022 01:13 PM IST

    Ukraine crisis: Several killed overnight in war-hit Sumy, say reports 

    At least 22 people were killed overnight in war-hit Sumy after Russian air strikes, Ukraine-based The Kyiv Independent reported. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 01:00 PM IST

    Ukraine war day 14:  Kyiv troops say ‘holding the line’ 

    In a statement early Wednesday, the Ukraine army said that forces around Kyiv are resisting the Russian offensive with unspecified strikes and “holding the line, news agency AP reported. The army is building up its defences in north, south and east. The Sumy-Poltava route is the only one successfully used so far for humanitarian evacuations

  • Mar 09, 2022 12:42 PM IST

    Ukraine war: Foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine to meet in Turkey 

    The foeign ministers of Russia and Ukraine are set to meet in Turkey amid the war, reports said. Russia's Sergei Lavrov will travel to Turkey on Wednesday for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Reuters reported, citing Tass news agency of Russia. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 12:32 PM IST

    US lawmaakers reach closer to Ukraine deal 

    FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (AP)
    FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (AP)

    A bipartisan $13.6 billion deal to help Ukraine and European allies came nearer to closure as US Congressional leaders held discussions after Joe Biden's big move to block Russian oil imports. “We’re going to support them against tyranny, oppression, violent acts of subjugation," Biden said at the White House.

  • Mar 09, 2022 11:05 AM IST

    Air raid alerts in Kyiv, residents asked to go to bomb shelters - reports 

    In Kyiv and other major cities, residents were asked to go to bomb shelters as air raid alerts were sounded, local media reported. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 10:50 AM IST

    In Facebook post, Ukaine minister alleges harassment of staff at nuclear power plant 

    Ukraine energy minister Herman Halushchenko said on Facebook that about 500 Russian soldiers and 50 pieces of heavy equipment are inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. He said the Ukrainian staff are “physical and emotionally exhausted" and they are being forced to record address for Russian propaganda, news agency AFP reported. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 10:21 AM IST

    US vice president Kamala Harris to meet Romania, Poland leaders

    In her meeting with the leaders of Poland and Russia, US vice president Kamala Harris will focus on next steps to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington's support, news agency Reuters reported. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 09:42 AM IST

    Ukraine's first lady's warning for Europe 

    “I testify and tell the world: the war in Ukraine is not a war “somewhere out there.” This is a war in Europe, close to the EU borders. Ukraine is stopping the force that may aggressively enter your cities tomorrow under the pretext of saving civilians. (sic),” Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said in a statement in a warning for Europe. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 09:27 AM IST

    Chernobyl nuclear power plant no longer transmitting data, says UN watchdog 

    FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo (REUTERS)
    FILE PHOTO: A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo (REUTERS)

    International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi "indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost", news agency AFP reported.  “The Agency is looking into the status of safeguards monitoring systems in other locations in Ukraine and will provide further information soon," a statement read.  Russia had seized the defunt Chernobyl plant about two weeks ago. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 09:13 AM IST

    Ukraine crisis: IMF chief on $1.4 billion emergency funding 

    IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday said that the board is set to approve a $1.4 billion emergency funding for Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported. "The unthinkable happened with Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It is tragic, and it is also consequential, she said. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 08:26 AM IST

    ‘Scariest moments’ - chief of Nobel Prize winning group on nuclear threat

    "This is one of the scariest moments really when it comes to nuclear weapons," Beatrice Fihn, who leads the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP, accusing Russia's Vladimir Putin of using ‘nuclear blackmail’ amid Ukraine war. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 08:17 AM IST

    Growing solidarity for Ukraine on Women's Day

  • Mar 09, 2022 07:44 AM IST

    Ukraine war: UK accuses Kremlin of breaching ceasefire agreement for ‘3rd successive day’ 

    In a tweet, Ukraine's defence ministry has accused the Kremlin of breaching its own ceasefire agreement in Ukraine for the 3rd successive day. 

  • Mar 09, 2022 07:30 AM IST

    Ukraine-Russia crisis:  Shelling in Mariupol, says Kyiv

    Ukraine has accused the Kremlin of shelling in the port city of Mariupol. The strategic port city has been under attack since last week.

  • Mar 09, 2022 07:21 AM IST

    Ukraine war: McDonald's pulls out of Russia; Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi too 

    A view shows a McDonald's restaurant in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov (REUTERS)
    A view shows a McDonald's restaurant in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov (REUTERS)

    The Russia-Ukraine crisis is hitting the Kremlin's economy with more brands like McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke and Pepsi in the growing list of those that have temporarily pulled out of Russia.  Read full story here

  • Mar 09, 2022 07:05 AM IST

    Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy thanks Biden ban on US imports of Russian oil 

  • Mar 09, 2022 06:45 AM IST

    Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin, says Joe Biden

    US President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter, “This much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin. Putin may be able to take a city — but he will never be able to hold the country.”

  • Mar 09, 2022 06:12 AM IST

    IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl

    Systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl in Ukraine, which were taken over by Russian forces last month, have stopped transmitting data to the UN nuclear watchdog, it said on Tuesday.

  • Mar 09, 2022 06:09 AM IST

    US rejects Poland offer of jets for Ukraine as not 'tenable'

    The United States rejected a Polish offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US air base, saying the proposal raised "serious concerns" for the entire NATO alliance. Warsaw has offered to deliver the Soviet-era planes to the US base in Ramstein, Germany. Under the proposed scheme, those jets could then be deployed to Ukraine, while the Polish air force would receive F-16 fighters as replacements.

  • Mar 09, 2022 06:06 AM IST

    McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

    McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric, ubiquitous global brands, announced they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Mar 09, 2022 05:57 AM IST

    Fitch cuts Russia's rating further into junk, says debt default imminent

    Fitch downgraded Russia's sovereign rating by six notches further into the junk territory to 'C' from 'B', saying a default is imminent as sanctions and trade restrictions have undermined its willingness to service debt. The country's financial markets have been thrown into a turmoil by Western sanctions after it invaded Ukraine, raising significant concerns over its ability and willingness to service debt.

  • Mar 09, 2022 05:53 AM IST

    NATO says Russia's war must not escalate beyond Ukraine

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said there were credible reports that Russia was targeting civilians in Ukraine and urged Moscow to end the conflict, also vowing not to let it spread. "We have a responsibility to ensure the conflict does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "We will protect and defend every inch of all allied territory," he added.

  • Mar 09, 2022 05:48 AM IST

    US 'concerned' Russia wants to seize Ukraine bio-research

    The United States said it is working with Ukraine to prevent invading Russian forces from seizing biological research material amid concern governments or unscrupulous actors might try to use such items to create bioweapons. "Ukraine has biological research facilities, which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian troops, Russian forces, may be seeking to gain control of," senior State Department official Victoria Nuland told US lawmakers at a hearing when asked directly whether Ukraine has bioweapons.

  • Mar 09, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    'World doesn't believe in Russia's future': Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    The world doesn’t believe in Russia’s future, doesn’t talk about it. They talk about us, they are helping us, they are ready to support our recovery after the war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President

