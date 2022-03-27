Ukraine war day 32| Missile strikes continue, Zelenskyy warns Russia: 10 updates

It's Day 32 of the Ukraine war but Kyiv's troubles do not seem to be lessening as Russia continued missile strikes. Four missiles, according to news agency Reuters, hit the western city of Lyiv near the Polish border. Quoting Russia's defence ministry, the report said military targets were struck with high-precision missiles. After targeting civilians, Moscow has now started targeting fuel and food storage depots, Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko has said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are top updates on Day 32 of the Ukraine war:

1. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday warned Moscow of sowing a deep hatred among its people against Russia. "You are doing everything so that our people themselves leave the Russian language, because the Russian language will now be associated only with you, with your explosions and murders, your crimes," he said in his daily address.

2. He also urged energy-producing nations of boosting output so Russia would stop blackmailing other nations.

3. A nuclear research facility in Kharkiv, according to news agency AP, has yet again come under Russian shelling. The country's nuclear watchdog was quoted as saying that it had become impossible to assess the damage. Kharkiv has been besieged by Russian forces since the start of the invasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. In its latest updates, the United Kingdom's ministry of defence said that the Russian forces "appear to be concentrating their effort to attempt the encirclement of Ukrainian forces directly facing the separatist regions in the east of the country, advancing from the direction of Kharkiv in the north and Mariupol in the south."

5. "The battlefield across northern Ukraine remains largely static with local Ukrainian counterattacks hampering Russian attempts to reorganise their forces," it added.

6. US president Joe Biden on Saturday met Ukrainian refugees in Poland and in reference to Russia's Vladimir Putin he said: "For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power."

7. Later, the White House clarified he did not mean a regime change. "The president's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region," an oficial was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. More than 3.7 million people in Ukraine have been forced out of their homes in the month-long war.

9. According to Ukraine, more than 16,000 Russian security personnel have been killed so far.

10. Moscow has also been accused of multiple war crimes.

(With inputs from AFP, AP, Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON