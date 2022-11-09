Ukraine war: Russia orders military to withdraw from Kherson city

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered Moscow's troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, which Ukrainian forces have been advancing on for weeks.

"Begin to pull out troops," Shoigu said during a televised meeting with Russia's commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, who said he proposed the "difficult decision" of pulling back from Kherson and setting up defences on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

