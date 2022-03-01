Ukraine: Satellite photos show vast convoy of Russian forces north of Kyiv
A huge Russian military convoy stretching some 40 miles was spotted Monday by a US satellite imaging company just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which has already repulsed several assaults. Satellite photos provided by Maxar, a US company, showed that the convoy - which had been massing since Sunday -- had mushroomed to more than 40 miles of military vehicles. It said the column covered the entire stretch of road from near Antonov airport, some 18 miles from the capital, to the town of Prybirsk - a distance of approximately 40 miles. Full coverage: Russia invades Ukraine
Maxar said that "along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road."
READ: Isolated Russia defends war at UN as Ukraine cities shelled - 10 updates
"A number of homes and buildings are seen burning north and northwest of Ivankiv, near the roads where the convoy is traveling," it added.
Maxar said its satellites had also captured images of "additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units" in southern Belarus, less than 20 miles north of the border with Ukraine.
Since the start of the Russian offensive on Thursday, Ukrainian forces have defended the roads leading into central Kyiv against assaults by Russian forces that are massing around the capital.
READ: 'If Ukraine doesn't survive...': Who said what at rare UNGA meet
According to two sources interviewed by AFP on Monday, one diplomatic and the other a security official, Moscow is preparing to launch a new military push imminently.
The Ukrainian Army General Staff official page on Facebook said that Russian forces were massing over the past 24 hours and accumulating armored vehicles and artillery weapons "primarily to encircle and take control of Kyiv and other major cities of Ukraine."
Washington says the main Russian effort remains an advance on Kyiv but that had "slowed down" on the fifth day of the invasion.
On Monday, the main Russian column advancing towards the Ukrainian capital had advanced about three miles and was some 18 miles from the city, a senior US defense official said.
-
Isolated Russia defends war at UN as Ukraine cities shelled: 10 updates
A rare three-day emergency session started at the 193-member UN General Assembly where more than 100 countries are expected to speak over the "unjustified" Ukraine asault.
-
Russia bans airlines from 36 nations from its airspace as sanctions hit hard
Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned its residents from foreign money exchanges and transfers outside the country from March 1.
-
European Union split over expanding bloc to include Russia-hit Ukraine
The European Union has said there are disagreements among member states over the expansion of the bloc to include Ukraine amid its defence against Russian invasion
-
Ukraine agrees for talks, EU airspace ban on Russia: Top developments
Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border - near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, following a phone conversation between Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.
-
‘Irresponsible, dangerous’: NATO, US condemn Putin's nuclear alert move
Russian President Vladimir Putin's orders come even as Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia along the border with Belarus. Hours ago Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from Khargiv - the second largest city of the east European nation, following several hours of heavy battle.