Isolated Russia defends war at UN as Ukraine cities shelled: 10 updates

Russia offensive on Ukraine entered Day 6 with the second largest city of Kharviv witnessing bombarding even as the Kremlin faces increasing isolation on the world stage. A 17-mile Russian convoy - with hundreds of tanks and vehicles - arrived on the outskirts of the capital city of Kyiv, reports said. The talks between both the sides on Monday continued for nearly five hours but made no headway.

Here are ten updates on the Russia-Ukraine war:

1. “When one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery", Kyiv was not ready to make concessions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a late-night video address. "The talks were taking place against the backdrop of bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities. Synchronising of the shelling with the negotiating process was obvious. I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method," he added.

2. Kyiv "remains a key goal" for Moscow," the Ukraine President has said. To stop the Russian bombardment, Zelenskyy has called the West to consider a "no-fly" zone for the Russian aircraft.

3. Despite global pressure, the Kremlin has put its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and long-range bombers on high alert after President Vladimir Putin's orders on Sunday.

4. A rare three-day emergency session started at the 193-member UN General Assembly where more than 100 countries are expected to speak over the "unjustified" Ukraine asault. "We do not feel isolated. The hostilities were unleashed by Ukraine against its own residents," Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP. The 15-member UN Security Council is holding a separate meeting.

5. “If Ukraine does not survive ... international peace will not survive. Have no illusions. If Ukraine does not survive, we cannot be surprised if democracy fails next," Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said at the assembly’s first emergency meeting since 1997.

6. Russia on Monday banned 36 countries from using its airspace, including all 27 members of the European Union. Global airlines will take a hit with the ban from flying over the world's largest country.

7. The Ukraine President on Monday sought "immediate" membership of the EU, insisting that "I am sure... it's possible." "We appeal to the European Union for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure," he said. Kyiv has been trying to get military support with France, Germany and Canada coming to help. The war-hit nation has also started welcoming war volunteers from foreign nations.

8. In another punitive measure, the United States has expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over national security concerns. With world leaders, US President on Monday discussed the efforts to further impose "severe costs and consequences" on Russia for the Ukraine invasion.

9. Russian teams have been banned by world soccer body FIFA and European authority UEFA "until further orders". The men's national team was to play in the World Cup qualifying match in three week's time.

10. Ukraine has also asked the International Court of Justice to hold a hearing against Russia at the earliest. "...Ukraine requests the President of the Court to call upon the Russian Federation to immediately halt all military actions in Ukraine to enable any order the Court may make on the request for provisional measures to have its appropriated effects," a statement by foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba read.

(With inputs from AFP, AP, Reuters)

