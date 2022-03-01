Home / World News / European Union slaps 26 additional Russians with sanctions
European Union slaps 26 additional Russians with sanctions

  • The bloc had already imposed an asset freeze on President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
A demonstrator holds up a sign during a "Stand with Ukraine" rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2022.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
A demonstrator holds up a sign during a "Stand with Ukraine" rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 01, 2022 04:32 AM IST
PTI | , Brussels

The European Union has slapped sanctions on 26 more Russians, including oligarchs, senior officials and an energy insurance company, in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine, bringing the total of people targeted to 680.

EU headquarters said those listed include “oligarchs and businessmen active in the oil, banking and finance sectors,” government officials, top military brass and “propagandists who contributed to spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda and promote a positive attitude towards the invasion of Ukraine.”

No travel ban was imposed to allow the two men to take part in any diplomatic efforts, should Russia consider bringing an end to the war on its former Soviet neighbour.

EU sanctions now apply to a total of 680 people and 53 entities, which are usually organizations, agencies, banks or companies. Gas Industry Insurance Company SOGAZ was listed Monday.

