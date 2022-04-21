Home / World News / Ukraine war: UK sanctions ‘Butcher of Bucha’, others
Ukraine war: UK sanctions ‘Butcher of Bucha’, others

Russia-Ukraine war: Lieutenant Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov, suspected to be behind the killings, will, henceforth, face an asset freeze and a travel ban, announced British foreign secretary Liz Truss.
A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, (AP)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 07:02 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The United Kingdom on Thursday announced a new wave of 26 sanctions against defence actors, including Russian army generals, over the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Those sanctioned include Lieutenant Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov, the Russian army officer suspected to be behind the massacre in Bucha.

“The UK is unyielding our support for Ukraine and holding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his regime to account. Today’s new wave of sanctions hit the generals and defence companies that have blood on their hands,” foreign secretary Liz Truss said, announcing the sanctions.

Lieutenant Colonel Omurbekov, the so-called ‘Butcher of Bucha’, will, henceforth, be subjected to asset freeze and travel ban, Truss announced. The officer commands the Russian unit which occupied this Ukrainian town. Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, Colonel General Nikolay Bogdanovsky, and Major General Valery Flyustikov have also been sanctioned, and received the same sanctions as Lt Colonel Omurbekov.

According to the British defence ministry, no UK citizen, or any business in the UK, can deal with any funds or economic resources owned, held or controlled by the individual subjected to asset freeze. Meanwhile, under a travel ban, the designated individual must be refused leave to enter or remain in the United Kingdom.

Russia has repeatedly denied it was behind the killings in Bucha, instead calling it a ‘cynical false-flag operation by Ukraine itself.’

Moscow’s invasion of the east European nation began on February 24.

