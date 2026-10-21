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Ukraine 'would not exist' without US assistance, says Marco Rubio as ties hit new low

During his visit to India, Marco Rubio told reporters that Ukraine as a sovereign state would not exist if the US had not come to its aid.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026, 12:16:20 IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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US secretary of state Marco Rubio has remarked that Ukraine "would not exist" if it were not for assistance from the United States. The top diplomat's comments come as ties between Washington and Kyiv hit a new low amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Over the past few weeks, ties between the United States and Ukraine have deteriorated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing US President Donald Trump of trying to coerce his country into capitulating to Russia. (AFP)
Over the past few weeks, ties between the United States and Ukraine have deteriorated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing US President Donald Trump of trying to coerce his country into capitulating to Russia. (AFP)

During his visit to India, Rubio told reporters that Ukraine as a sovereign state would not exist if the US had not come to its aid.

“If it were not for the assistance of the United States, including under the Trump administration, there would be no Ukraine right now,” said Rubio.

Deep Dive

What did Marco Rubio say about US assistance to Ukraine?

Rubio said Ukraine would not exist as a sovereign state without US assistance, including support provided under the Trump administration.

Why have US-Ukraine ties deteriorated?

Tensions have grown over disagreements about intelligence sharing, delays Ukraine alleges in Patriot missile deliveries, and restrictions on Starshield. Zelensky has also criticised US moves involving sanctions on Russia and called for Ukraine to be included in talks about its future.

Has Ukraine resumed receiving early warnings of Russian missile attacks?

Zelensky said the warnings had resumed after discussions with US officials, including a call with Rubio. Rubio denied that intelligence sharing had been paused, and the US said its policy had not changed.
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The secretary of state's remarks came in response to a question regarding reports of a slowdown in the Starlink satellite system for war-hit Ukraine.

Also Read | Elon Musk ordered Starline slowdown that disrupted Ukraine’s drone operations: Report

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that a slowdown in satellite services to Ukraine was done after Elon Musk, a Trump ally, had talked about it with officials from the Trump administration.

“The president has nothing to do with the decisions that are made by Starlink and Starshield and by Mr. Musk. That's a private company; the president doesn't run that company and can't direct that company to do anything... I'm telling you, there was no foreknowledge,” said Rubio.

US, Ukraine ties turn sour

Over the past few weeks, ties between the United States and Ukraine have deteriorated, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing US President Donald Trump of trying to coerce his country into capitulating to Russia.

Zelensky's remarks come after Trump waived off the sanctions on Russian crude oil and its trade, and struck a deal with Moscow over diesel gas.

Also Read | Tensions on the rise between Trump, Zelensky as US delays Patriot missiles to Ukraine, plans summit with Russia and more

Amid the tensions between Trump and Zelensky, the Ukrainian President held "positive talks" with special envoy Steve Witkoff.

"It was positive, nothing unexpected, nothing surprising, and he'll now, armed with those ideas, be able to go to Saint Petersburg and share them with the Russian side -- and let's see if we can make some progress," Rubio told reporters in India.

Meanwhile, Trump has called on the Ukrainian president to "make a deal."

"We want Zelensky to make a deal. He can make a deal. He could have made a deal two years ago when we had our little chat in the Oval Office," Trump told reporters on Tuesday (local time).

"He's going to have to want to make a deal, because I don't think his people are going to stand for it any longer," the US president added.

The remarks come after POTUS accused Zelensky of "not wanting the war to end" in response to the Ukrainian leader's criticism of the diesel gas deal.

“Zelensky doesn't care, and frankly, with all of the money that Europe is famously giving him... he doesn't want to end this war, and probably never did," Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Danita Yadav

Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.

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