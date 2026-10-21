Elon Musk behind Starlink slowdown order that disrupted Ukraine's drones: Report
Elon Musk reportedly spoke to some Trump administration officials, including with the POTUS, before imposing the new speed cap order.
A slowdown in SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network that disrupted Ukraine’s drone operations was triggered by an order from company's CEO Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials and other sources.
The move reportedly restricted Ukraine’s access to the satellite service, affecting the country’s ability to conduct both defensive and offensive drone missions against Russian forces.
Ukraine relies on Starlink, operated by Musk’s space technology company SpaceX, to maintain satellite connectivity for drones used to intercept Russian attack drones as well as those deployed in strikes against Moscow.
Deep Dive
Also Read | Starshield, the SpaceX satellite service Ukraine’s drones rely on, and who controls it
The disruption, which reportedly lasted a day this week, affected drone operations and resulted in the loss of drones and the failure of missions, according to Ukrainian commanders cited in the report.
Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine, including strikes on civilian targets, making drone-based defence a key component of Kyiv’s efforts to counter Moscow’s military campaign.
What Ukraine said
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the failure to alert Kyiv ahead of a series of heavy Russian strikes late Tuesday and into Wednesday, calling it “completely unjust”. He also accused Moscow of deliberately violating what US President Donald Trump had described as an “energy ceasefire”.
Ukrainian officials and defence representatives also suggested that the US may have been involved in reports of reduced speeds on certain Starlink internet terminals.
"It's obvious they (the United States) are helping Russia for some reason," the senior official told AFP.
However, in a separate post on X, Zelensky said he had spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that the early-warning system was now working.
"This is very important for our people, because we can know when Russian ballistic missiles are coming. So, this morning began with positive signals from the American side. We now also have a constructive dialogue. It was constructive because all of us want peace – Ukraine, Europe, the United States. And we will see what happens tomorrow" Zelensky posted on X.
Musk says US government responsible, not SpaceX
Elon Musk said the US government, not SpaceX, is responsible for any restrictions on Ukraine’s use of its Starshield satellite communications system.
"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," Musk said on Wednesday, October 14, referring to US President Donald Trump.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More