Elon Musk behind Starlink slowdown order that disrupted Ukraine's drones: Report

Ukraine relies on Starlink , operated by Musk’s space technology company SpaceX, to maintain satellite connectivity for drones used to intercept Russian attack drones as well as those deployed in strikes against Moscow.

The move reportedly restricted Ukraine ’s access to the satellite service, affecting the country’s ability to conduct both defensive and offensive drone missions against Russian forces.

A slowdown in SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network that disrupted Ukraine’s drone operations was triggered by an order from company's CEO Elon Musk , The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials and other sources.

Was Starshield access restored for Ukraine after the reported disruption?

Was Starshield access restored for Ukraine after the reported disruption?

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The disruption, which reportedly lasted a day this week, affected drone operations and resulted in the loss of drones and the failure of missions, according to Ukrainian commanders cited in the report.

Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine, including strikes on civilian targets, making drone-based defence a key component of Kyiv’s efforts to counter Moscow’s military campaign.

What Ukraine said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the failure to alert Kyiv ahead of a series of heavy Russian strikes late Tuesday and into Wednesday, calling it “completely unjust”. He also accused Moscow of deliberately violating what US President Donald Trump had described as an “energy ceasefire”.

Ukrainian officials and defence representatives also suggested that the US may have been involved in reports of reduced speeds on certain Starlink internet terminals.

"It's obvious they (the United States) are helping Russia for some reason," the senior official told AFP.

However, in a separate post on X, Zelensky said he had spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that the early-warning system was now working.