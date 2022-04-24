Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine's Zelensky, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Mariupol

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the mostly Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol,
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he had talked with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.(via Reuters)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he had talked with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the Turkish president's talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky said he and Erdogan discussed the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the mostly Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol, including the surrounded but Ukrainian-held Azovstal factory, and the exchange of Ukrainian troops holed up at the plant.

