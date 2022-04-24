Ukraine's Zelensky, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Mariupol
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he had talked with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the Turkish president's talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky said he and Erdogan discussed the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the mostly Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol, including the surrounded but Ukrainian-held Azovstal factory, and the exchange of Ukrainian troops holed up at the plant.
Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in east Ukraine
Mikhailo, who has lost everything to the war, except perhaps his sense of humour has survived the Russian onslaught under the ruins of Rubizhne, on the frontline of the battling raging for control on eastern Ukraine. The next town along the Donbas frontline, Kremina, fell to Russian forces five days ago. Rubizhne hangs by a thread with the launch of a major Russian offensive to conquer the region. Most of the south remained under Ukrainian control on Saturday. Every building, with no exception, bears witness to the fighting.
Should Johnson quit over ‘partygate’? Here's what top Conservatives leader said
As calls continue to grow demanding UK prime minister Boris Johnson's resignation over the so-called 'partygate' scandal, the co-chair of the Conservatives Party, Oliver Dowden, has cautioned against any such move, saying doing so would be 'dearly damaging to the country.' Read UK justice minister quits over Johnson's 'partygate' scandal The 42-year-old leader of the Tories also said he does not believe the premier 'misled' Parliament.
At least 80 killed in Nigerian oil blast: emergency services
An explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southern Nigeria has killed at least 80 people, the emergency services said on Sunday. "We recovered at least 80 badly burnt bodies at the scene," Ifeanyi Nnaji of the National Emergency Management Agency in the area, told AFP, adding that the toll could rise further. "We learnt many bodies are in nearby bushes and forests as some illegal operators and their patrons scampered for safety."
Covid: More deaths in Shanghai, Beijing gets ready for mass tests, maybe curbs
Shanghai reported 39 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday for the day before, its highest daily death toll since a weeks-long lockdown started in March even as capital Beijing warned of a “grim” situation as infections rise in the city. Beijing has ordered mass tests in certain areas of the city and targeted curbs on gatherings after dozens of Covid-19 cases - including nine in a middle school - were reported since the end of last week.
Shanghai faces new outcry; Hong Kong, Singapore ease curbs: Global Covid updates
As Covid-19 cases in several European countries continue to witness a surge, Hong Kong, Singapore and Thailand are expected to remove most of the Covid-induced restrictions next week. In Hong Kong, the daily tally remained below the 1,000-mark for an entire week after it faced a massive surge earlier in March - reporting over 70,000 cases in a day. Top 8 updates on global Covid-19 situation 1.
