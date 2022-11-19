Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine's Zelensky warns on Russia’s intent to regroup

Published on Nov 19, 2022 03:44 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: French President Emmanuel Macron saying he hopes Volodymyr Zelensky will agree to resume peace talks.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen during his visit to Kherson.(AP)
Russian troops kept up attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, with another seven missiles hitting Zaporizhzhia in the southeast Friday night, knocking out heat to thousands. More than 1,000 missiles and drones have hit energy targets since Russia’s invasion in February, the government said. The bulk of the hits have come since early October. Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is experiencing long periods without power.

Two Russian fighter planes “made an unsafe and unprofessional approach toward” NATO Allied Maritime Command warships in the Baltic Sea on Thursday morning, the command said on Friday.

Despite pledges of support from Ukraine’s allies, there have been more calls for negotiation, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying he hopes Volodymyr Zelensky will agree to resume peace talks. Zelenskiy said Russia may seek a “short truce” merely to regroup after recent setbacks.

