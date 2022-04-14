Ukrainian choppers bombed residential buildings in Bryansk, alleges Russia

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of sending helicopters to bomb residential buildings in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, injuring seven people including a child, according to reports.

Issuing a statement, Russia's investigative committee said, “Using two military helicopters carrying heavy weaponry, Ukrainian armed forces illegally entered Russian air space."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee added that the residential buildings were situated in the Klimovo and at least six such buildings were hit by the Ukrainian strikes. Authorities in Bryansk have closed schools in the region, fearing further strikes, the TASS news agency reported.

Among the injured, two people including the child were seriously injured and needed surgery, a Russian health ministry official told RIA Novosti.

This has been the first time that Moscow officially accused the Ukrainian military of carrying out a helicopter attack in its territory.

The Ukrainian government which earlier refused to comment on Thursday's attack, rejected Moscow's claims that it struck the border region.

The Russian investigators are also investigating an attack on a border checkpoint in the Kursk region, which was also allegedly carried out by the Ukrainian military.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Harshit Sabarwal Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.