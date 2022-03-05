Ukrainian forces real ‘hero’, says President Zelensky as war with Russia enters 10th day
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has conferred the title ‘hero of Ukraine’ to Lieutenant General Oleksandr Oleksiyovych Pavliuk in a bid to thank him and the country’s forces for their ‘personal courage and selfless actions’ to save the war-torn nation during Russia’s invasion.
“We responded to the invasion as best we can in times of greatest danger. Responded with heroism. I have awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Lieutenant General Oleksandr Oleksiyovych Pavliuk, Commander of the Joint Forces Operation,” said Zelenskyy, who is himself being dubbed a hero for his wartime leadership.
“Ukraine has endured nine days of darkness – three times more than darkness and evil expected. Europe's history will forever remember Ukrainians' response to Russian aggression,” the comedian-turned-leader said in his video address.
“The ninth day of the war…many of us have a tradition to remember those who are not with us on the ninth day. Eternal memory to everyone who died for Ukraine!” he added.
‘Hero of Ukraine’ is the highest national title that can be conferred upon an individual citizen by the President of Ukraine. The title was created in 1998 by President Leonid Kuchma and as of 25 February 2022 the total number of awards is 509. The title is granted to two different order recipients, a civilian Order of State and a military Order of Gold Star.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered the tenth day on Saturday. Russian troops on Friday seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar in an attack that evoked memories of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, at Ukraine’s Chernobyl. People across Ukraine have taken up arms and sought shelter. More than 1.2 million people have fled to neighbouring countries, the UN refugee agency said Friday.
