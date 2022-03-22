Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / Ukrainian troops push Russian forces out of Kyiv suburb Makariv
world news

Ukrainian troops push Russian forces out of Kyiv suburb Makariv

Russia-Ukraine war: According to Ukraine's ministry of defence, this means that now Russia cannot encircle Kyiv from the northwest.
A Ukrainian service member walks, as the Russian invasion continues, in a destroyed village on the front line in the east Kyiv region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 10:44 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Ukrainian army has said it has pushed Russian troops out of the Kyiv suburb of Makariv, as the east European nation continued to fight off the invasion launched by its neighbour on February 24. “The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the ‘Ukrainian flag was raised over the town of Makariv’ and Russian forces have been pushed back,” reported The Kyiv Independent.

Monday’s pushback, according to Ukraine’s ministry of defence, means that Russia cannot encircle the capital city, Kyiv, from the northwest. Makariv, which is located some 60 kilometres west of Kyiv, has been subjected to a series of attacks during the ongoing offensive, including an strike on an industrial bakery in the city which resulted in as many as 13 people losing their lives.

The development presents further setback in Moscow’s plans to capture Kyiv which it has, thus far, failed to seize despite being numerically and technologically superior. It also came a day after Russia asked Ukraine to surrender the besieged city of Mariupol, an ‘offer’ which was promptly turned down.

The Russian troops, however, continue to encircle all major Ukrainian cities, which include, besides Kyiv and Mariupol, the second-largest city, Kharkiv, as well as Chernihiv and Sumy.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lashed out at NATO, claiming once again that the 29-nation military alliance was ‘scared’ of Russia. “NATO should either say that they are accepting us, or openly say they are not, as they are scared of Russia, which is true,” Zelenskyy told public broadcaster Suspilne on March 21.

Also, continuing his efforts to end the war, US President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Poland on March 25.

 

