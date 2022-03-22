‘Say openly you’re scared of Russia…': Zelenskyy takes dig at NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday again claimed that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was ‘afraid’ of Russia, as Moscow’s invasion of his country continued, showing no signs of abating. “NATO should either say now that they’re accepting us, or openly say that they are not accepting us as they are scared of Russia, which is true,” The Kyiv Independent quoted Zelenskyy as saying, in an interview to Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster.
Follow all live updates on Russia-Ukraine war here
“And then, we need to calm down and say, okay, NATO member countries can provide us security guarantees without us being in NATO. That’s where the compromise exists, that’s where the end of the war is,” Zelenskyy said further.
Experts cite Ukraine's ambition to be a NATO member as one of the factors which led to Russian President Vladimir Putin giving a go ahead to the ongoing invasion. However, in recent days, Zelenskyy seems to have accepted his country will not be a member of the military alliance.
Also Read | Zelensky insists on need for 'meeting' with Putin ‘in any format'
“I have cooled down on this question (joining NATO) a long time ago after realising that it is not prepared to accept Ukraine. The alliance is afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia,” he told ABC News earlier this month.
Meanwhile, in his interview to Suspilne, the actor-turned-politician also spoke about Ukraine rejecting Russia’s ‘ultimatum’ to surrender the city of Mariupol. “We can’t accept an ultimatum. How can we? After our people were killed…it’s simply possible,” he remarked.
Also Read | ‘Anxiety in US about India’s position but ties will stay strong’: Ashley Tellis
The only way for Russia to capture a Ukrainian city, Zelenskyy said, is by killing everyone. “Let’s say they demand to get Kharkiv, or Mariupol, or Kyiv. The people won’t let them do it. The Russians can only take an empty city,” he said.
Russia launched invasion of its neighbour on February 24. President Vladimir Putin, who approved the offensive, has repeatedly described it as a ‘special military operation.’
-
Top US expert warns of Covid surge 'as seen in Europe': 10 global updates
Top US medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned in his latest remarks that a new surge in the country is expected in the coming weeks. He also said a second booster shot - or a fourth dose of the vaccine - may be needed for the elderly.
-
Imran Khan faces IMF's doubts: 'How will you fund $1.5 bn subsidy package?'
At a time Imran Khan's government is facing opposition in Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund has asked the government to explain how it would fund the $1.5 billion subsidy package that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced.
-
Omicron, BA.2, new wave of pandemic: 5 things WHO says on Covid situation
Omicron, which is not the last variant of SARS-CoV-2, will pick up pockets for months and months until another pocket of susceptibility opens up, the World Health Organization said amid a fresh wave of the pandemic, warning that the pandemic is far from being over.
-
'Russia has failed to gain control of air': UK on Ukraine resistance
Large parts of the war-hit country - in the north, east and south - are bearing the impact of the offensive, the UK had earlier said.
-
Putin set to hold nuclear evacuation drill; moved family to Siberia: Reports
As Western agents are trying to analyse Putin's mind through his recent appearances, they find that Putin is 'trapped in a closed world of his own making', where he is the single decision maker and he is absolutely insulated from other points of view.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics