Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: NATO should openly tell if they are accepting us or not, says Zelenskyy

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital continued Tuesday with devastating force, targeting homes of Kyiv's residents, with deadly consequences. Ukraine on Monday said it would not obey ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are suffering through Russian bombardments laying waste to their city. The eastern cities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv, have also been hit hard by Russia's tactic of pounding urban areas with artillery. The Russian aggression continues to rage in a number of locations. Peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv resumed but there is no sign of significant progress. Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden told businesses to be alert for possible cyber attacks by Russia and do more to protect themselves. Russia has previously rejected similar allegations including that it was responsible for hacks on Ukrainian banking and government websites in February.

A total of 8,057 people were safely evacuated through seven humanitarian corridors from towns and cities under fire, officials said on Monday.

The war has driven almost a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, and Germany predicted the refugee number could reach as high as 10 million in coming weeks.

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote again this week on a motion criticising Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

