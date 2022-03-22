Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: NATO should openly tell if they are accepting us or not, says Zelenskyy
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital continued Tuesday with devastating force, targeting homes of Kyiv's residents, with deadly consequences. Ukraine on Monday said it would not obey ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are suffering through Russian bombardments laying waste to their city. The eastern cities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv, have also been hit hard by Russia's tactic of pounding urban areas with artillery. The Russian aggression continues to rage in a number of locations. Peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv resumed but there is no sign of significant progress. Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden told businesses to be alert for possible cyber attacks by Russia and do more to protect themselves. Russia has previously rejected similar allegations including that it was responsible for hacks on Ukrainian banking and government websites in February.
A total of 8,057 people were safely evacuated through seven humanitarian corridors from towns and cities under fire, officials said on Monday.
The war has driven almost a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, and Germany predicted the refugee number could reach as high as 10 million in coming weeks.
The UN General Assembly is expected to vote again this week on a motion criticising Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 22, 2022 06:20 AM IST
Ukraine president says any compromises with Russia will require a referendum
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said any compromises agreed with Russia to end the war would need to be voted on by Ukrainians in a referendum.
"The people will have to speak up and respond to this or that form of compromise. And what they (the compromises) will be is the subject of our talks and understanding between Ukraine and Russia," he said in an interview published by Ukrainian public broadcasting company Suspilne.
Mar 22, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Russia finds Meta guilty of 'extremist activity' but WhatsApp can stay
A Moscow court said on Monday that Meta was guilty of "extremist activity", but the ruling will not affect its WhatsApp messenger service, focusing on the U.S. firm's already-banned Facebook and Instagram social networks. Read more
Mar 22, 2022 05:51 AM IST
NATO should say whether they are accepting us or not: Zelenskyy
In a interview Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, Ukrainian President said, "NATO should either say now that they are accepting us, or openly say they are not accepting us because they are afraid of Russia – which is true," The Kyiv Independent reported. Read more
