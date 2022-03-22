Russia-Ukraine war: Modi speaks to Boris Johnson, calls for dialogue, diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the PMO said, with both leaders agreeing that Kyiv's integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected.

“The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He emphasised India's belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as the basis of the contemporary world order," the PMO said in a statement.

Modi also conveyed his desire to welcome Johnson in India at an early date, as per mutual convenience.

The telephonic conversation comes a day after US President Joe Biden said India's response to the Russian aggression has been "somewhat shaky", as one of Europe's worst conflicts since the World War 2 is set to complete a month with major cities in the country struggling for survival.

"The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong -- so has Australia -- in terms of dealing with Putin's aggression," Biden said while talking about global punitive measures against the Kremlin. Quad is a four-nation alliance of India, Japan, the US and Australia.

The 10 Downing Street, in its statement, said, "Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter, the leaders said, and both agreed that respect for international law was the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity."

It added that Modi updated on India’s support for the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and Johnson said the UK and India "should intensify efforts to promote peace and de-escalation in the region".

"The leaders welcomed India and the UK’s strong and prosperous relationship and agreed to continue to build on trade, security and business ties in the coming weeks and months. They looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity," it said.

The two leaders also discussed issues of bilateral interests in various areas. "Modi appreciated the progress in implementing 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during Virtual Summit last year," the Indian PMO said.

The UK has been building pressure on India for some time now. Last week, Britain had expressed its disappointment over India's stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine but admitted that it's an important trading partner. "We are very disappointed. But we continue to work with Indian partners," UK trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan had said when asked if India's stance would impact trade talks with his country.



Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab also called on New Delhi and Beijing to help increase diplomatic pressure on Moscow. "China has got a job here. They have got to step up as well - this is a permanent member of the (UN) Security Council - and India as well. We need to expand the diplomatic pressure," Raab had said earlier this month.

India and China enjoy close ties with Russia. The two countries have also abstained from any resolution passed against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Recently, India had abstained at the UN General Assembly on a resolution deploring Russian aggression against Ukraine and reiterated that differences can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The UNGA resolution was similar to the one circulated in the 15-nation Security Council last month, on which also India had abstained. The UNSC resolution, which received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, was blocked after permanent member Russia exercised its veto.