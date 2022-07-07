Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Good news': UK's Labour party on PM Boris Johnson's expected resignation
world news

'Good news': UK's Labour party on PM Boris Johnson's expected resignation

Boris Johnson, 58, will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AP file)
Updated on Jul 07, 2022 02:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party, on Thursday said Boris Johnson's expected resignation as prime minister was "good news". Starmer, however, said just changing the leader of the Conservative party was not enough.

"We need a proper change of government," Starmer said.

Embattled PM Johnson agreed to step down as the Conservative Party leader, ending an unprecedented political crisis and triggering an election for a Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier.

Johnson, 58, will remain in charge at 10 Downing Street until the process of electing a new leader is completed by the time of the Conservative Party conference, scheduled for October. He is expected to formally announce his resignation and address the nation later on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
boris johnson rishi sunak
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP