UK’s trade with Europe remains below 2020 levels, says report
Britain’s trade with the rest of Europe remains below levels prevailing a year ago, according to high-frequency data from the consultant Sixfold.
The average weekly volumes of border crossings for both imports and exports were down about a fifth from the same period a year ago, according to the unit of the logistics platform Transporeon. Its Chief Executive Officer Stephan Sieber said it’s too early to tell how much of a structural shift has appeared due to Brexit and that more friction is coming end of March and over the Easter holiday.
“Due to the new virus strains and waves, the pandemic and related restrictions are not a linear event,” Sieber said in an interview.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s has described lower trade as temporary “teething problems” that are already passing. Figures from the Office for National Statistics on Friday revealed a 41% plunge in exports to the European Union from December to January and a 29% drop in imports. His officials attributed these trends to stockpiling, Covid-19 lockdowns and the residual effects of the pre-Christmas chaos at the port of Dover.
Transporeon also said:
- The rate at which cargo haulers were rejecting shipments due to move from France to the UK fell last week. It’s still 44% higher than the third-quarter average. Sieber said this was unlikely to have been influenced by political and legal tensions between London and Brussels.
- Transport demand for moving goods from France to the UK also dropped slightly last week.
- Rejections rose on the Italy-to-UK route.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia warns it may scale up response to Joe Biden's statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: State of emergency in Tokyo to end on Sunday, says Japanese PM Suga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK’s trade with Europe remains below 2020 levels, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ultrasound has potential to damage novel coronaviruses: MIT study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO vaccine safety panel to issue findings on AstraZeneca on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRS delays US tax deadline to May 17 after disruptive year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China accuses outspoken scholar on Xinjiang of fabrication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca shipment from India said to be behind UK vaccine delay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU regulator reviews link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and blood clots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia seeks US apology after Biden's 'killer' remark, says Kremlin ally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian American healthcare workers in Green Card backlog protest before Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United States: Severe storms, tornadoes expected across the Deep South
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China summons tech giants over 'deep fakes', internet security
- China has in recent months taken a tough line on the country's fast-growing tech firms, with 12 companies hit with fines last week for allegedly flouting monopoly rules.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar faces growing isolation as junta limits internet, locks up journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mauritian climate activist holds underwater protest to protect seagrass
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox