It's time to reform Security Council: UN chief at G7 summit

World News

Reuters |
May 21, 2023 12:52 PM IST

G7 summit: Guterres said both institutions reflected the power relations of 1945 and needed to be updated.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that it was time to reform both the Security Council and Bretton Woods to align with the "realities of today's world".

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.(AFP)

Speaking at a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan, where the Group of Seven summit meeting had been held, Guterres said both institutions reflected the power relations of 1945 and needed to be updated.

"The global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional and unfair," he said. "In the face of the economic shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of

Ukraine, it has failed to fulfil its core function as a global safety net."

