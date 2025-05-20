UN climate chief calls on countries to submit their NDC targets

Clear and strong climate policies are an antidote to economic uncertainty, UN Climate chief Simon Stiell said on Tuesday while calling on countries to submit ambitious nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. A drone view shows flooding caused by heavy rains, in Campana, Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday. (REUTERS)

“Climate policy can help get trade flowing and economies growing. And prevent wildly destructive climate impacts. Providing signals from governments to markets. To those investors ready to hit the ‘go’ button on huge investments. That’s why a new generation of national climate plans — or NDCs — are utterly essential,” Stiell said at the 2025 Nature Summit in Panama.

Most major economies are yet to submit their new NDCs for the 2035 period including EU and China. UAE, US, Brazil, Japan are among those that have submitted updated NDCs. But, President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Paris climate deal for the second time in a decade after signing a series of executive actions hours after being sworn in January.

China in April announced that it will set out new goals for cuts by 2035 “covering the entire scope of the economy, including all greenhouse gases”, ahead of the COP30 summit in November in Brazil.

Indian officials in February had said a political decision on submitting an updated NDC is awaited and there is still time to update it. India has said it will also submit a comprehensive climate adaptation plan ahead of COP30. A disappointing outcome on climate finance at the last climate talks at Baku, COP29 has been flagged repeatedly by India.

Amid various trade and other geopolitical disruptions, Stiell on Tuesday insisted that climate plans are essentially about growth.

“In the past, climate plans have often focused mainly on cuts — cuts to greenhouse gas emissions and to old-fashioned energy. This new generation of climate plans are really about growth. Growing industries and economies. And building a better future. One where nature is protected, and where people have better opportunities. Done right, these plans can attract a bonanza of benefits. More jobs. More revenue. And a virtuous cycle of increased investment,” he added.

“But, unless it’s implemented an NDC is just a piece of paper. That’s why political leadership now, is so important. And the political and policy signals from almost all of the world’s largest economies are very clear: global decarbonisation is unstoppable and continues to gather pace and scale,” Stiell emphasised.

From rapid technological advancements in electric vehicle charging, to breakthroughs in energy storage, all while the costs of wind, solar, and so many more clean technologies keep coming down. “And it’s backed by hard data — more than 90% of new energy last year was renewable. It’s clear in the words and deeds of the leaders who get it. Brazil, putting nature at the heart of their climate plan. Germany promising to invest billions in climate action to increase security. China, for the first time, saying it will set a new national climate target that covers every greenhouse gas and sector of the economy,” he said.

“Every country wants to take advantage of a $2 trillion clean energy market. And, while competition is a good thing, now is not the time for zero-sum thinking. We need to work together to ensure that everyone benefits. That new markets open and new trade routes form,” Stiell stressed.

Country leaders have largely agreed to cooperate on climate related issues. “The good news is, we are also hearing loud and clear from heads of state that they remain committed to cooperation on climate. To build on breakthroughs we’ve seen at every recent COP. Today, here in Panama, we’re hosting the first of our new revamped Climate Weeks. More than ever before, this event will focus on connecting words on paper in our process, with making real-world progress,” he said.

Trade and economic uncertainty have been dominating headlines over the past months because supply chains are being fractured, Stiell noted. Climate change is affecting essential commodities worldwide. “Reducing harvests, emptying shelves, and pushing families into hunger. Famine is back, and the role of global heating cannot be ignored. And all of this is happening while volatile fossil fuel prices drive up the cost of living, hitting people’s wallets hard. But amid all the change and disruption, there is also good news. At times like these, with talk of tariffs and trade barriers, and of slowing growth, it’s important not to miss the signal in all the noise,” Stiell said.

All around the world, clean energy projects are in pipelines. Investors have their fingers on the button — waiting to push go on multi-billion-dollar commitments that will make lives better, he added.

Over 170 countries have indicated to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) they were working on their new NDCs with intention of submitting this year, and vast majority before COP. The secretary general is expected to take stock of NDCs for 2035 period in September. China’s declaration that its NDC will be covering the entire scope of the economy, including all greenhouse gases is seen to be a positive milestone ahead of COP30 which could help nudge more action from other countries.