UN probe finds evidence of "indiscriminate attacks", violations by Russian authorities in Ukraine

New York [US], October 21 (ANI): An independent commission of the United Nations presented a report on Friday stating that it has found new evidence that Russian authorities have committed "indiscriminate attacks and war crimes of torture, rape, and other sexual violence, along with the deportation of children to Russia."

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine presented the report to the General Assembly in accordance with Human Rights Council Resolution 52/32, which renewed the Commission's initial mandate for one additional year.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been continuing for two years, resulting in significant suffering and hardship for thousands of affected civilians.

"The Commission has found new evidence that Russian authorities have committed violations of international human rights and international humanitarian law, and corresponding crimes, in areas that came under their control in Ukraine. It documented additional indiscriminate attacks by Russian armed forces, which have led to deaths and injuries of civilians and the destruction and damage of civilian objects," said the commission's report shared by the UN on 'X' on Friday.

Moreover, the evidence further showed that Russian authorities have committed war crimes "of wilful killing, torture, rape, and other sexual violence, and the deportation of children to the Russian Federation," it said.

The Commission's investigation further confirmed its previous findings and stated that the Russian authorities have used torture in a widespread and systematic way in various types of detention facilities that they maintain.

Meanwhile, the Commission also stated that the interviews taken with victims and witnesses showed that the Russian authorities have shown profound disregard for human dignity during the conflict.

"The Commission also documented cases in which Russian soldiers burst into houses of villages they occupied, raped women and a girl, and committed additional war crimes against the victims and their family members, the report added.

According to the commission's probe, in three cases, the Ukrainian authorities have committed violations of human rights against persons whom they have accused of collaboration with the Russian authorities.

The Commission further expressed concern over the alleged probe and stated, "The Commission is concerned at the gravity of the documented violations and crimes and their impact on victims, survivors, and the affected communities."

It further called upon the concerned conflict parties "to halt war crimes and violations of human rights."

The Commission also reiterated the importance of accountability in all its dimensions, with full respect and care for the rights of the victims.

On February 24, 2022, Russia sent troops into Ukraine in an escalation of the Russia-Ukrainian War which began in 2014. The 'invasion' killed tens of thousands on both sides.

Russian forces have been accused of mass civilian casualties and of torturing captured Ukrainian soldiers, reported Al Jazeera.

Since then, thousands of civilians have been killed and millions of others have fled the country, according to the United Nations. (ANI)

