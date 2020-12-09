e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UN rights boss welcomes Biden pledges, hopes for reversing ‘serious setbacks’ under Trump

UN rights boss welcomes Biden pledges, hopes for reversing ‘serious setbacks’ under Trump

“He has made a series of promising pledges like the protection for child arrivals - and I think that’s fantastic that they will stop the family separation - and of course all the issues with the frontier, the border with Mexico,” UN human rights chief Bachelet told a news conference in Geneva.

world Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:45 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Geneva
US President-elect Joe Biden
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters)
         

US President-elect Joe Biden’s pledges to halt the separation of migrant families, address “systemic racism” and climate change are promising and could reverse setbacks during the Trump administration, the UN human rights chief said on Wednesday.

“He has made a series of promising pledges like the protection for child arrivals - and I think that’s fantastic that they will stop the family separation - and of course all the issues with the frontier, the border with Mexico,” Bachelet told a news conference in Geneva.

“If those pledges are implemented I think they will have a positive impact on human rights in the US and globally. They could also reverse policies carried out in the Trump administration which have led to serious setbacks for human rights including the rights of women, of LGBT persons, migrants or journalists,” she said.

tags
top news
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
LIVE | Told President it is critical to take back anti-farmer laws: Gandhi
LIVE | Told President it is critical to take back anti-farmer laws: Gandhi
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
‘Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP’: Govt in proposal to protesting farmers
‘Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP’: Govt in proposal to protesting farmers
‘This is not about individuals’: Sachin reacts on Kohli’s absence
‘This is not about individuals’: Sachin reacts on Kohli’s absence
Andhra ‘mystery’ illness: Latest tests disclose presence of pesticide residues in drinking water
Andhra ‘mystery’ illness: Latest tests disclose presence of pesticide residues in drinking water
‘Feeling fine’: Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself
‘Feeling fine’: Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In