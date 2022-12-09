Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UN rights chief deplores 'systematic exclusion' of Afghanistan women

Published on Dec 09, 2022 03:05 PM IST

Afghanistan: "...The continued systematic exclusion of women and girls from virtually all aspects of life is unparalleled in this world," Volker Türk said.

Afghanistan: An Afghan woman walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters)
The U.N. humans rights chief Volker Türk said on Friday that Afghan women and girls are being systematically excluded from virtually all aspects of life under the Taliban.

"...The continued systematic exclusion of women and girls from virtually all aspects of life is unparalleled in this world," Türk told journalists at a Geneva press briefing.

