UN rights chief says China trip not for probe, Xinjiang meetings unsupervised
United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Saturday said her six-day visit to China was "not an investigation" into the country's human rights policies, while stating that meetings in Xinjiang were 'unsupervised' by the authorities. Bachelet said she spoke with "candour" during her official meetings.
She further said she had appealed to the Chinese authorities to prioritise provision of information to families who lost contact with their loved ones in Xinjiang. She added that she had urged Beijing against 'arbitrary and indiscriminate' measures in the region.
Beijing is accused of imprisoning over one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, forced sterlisation of women and running labour camps which fuel global supply chains in the far-western region.
The global rights body chief described the visit that included a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a chance to "listen to each other". Responding to critics who condemned her for failing to be tough on China's human rights record during her trip, she said, "I have heard you".
Bachelet said the UN human rights office will have annual senior strategic meeting with the Chinese government.
Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.
Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through
China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
10 more survivors of sunken boat found in Indonesia
Three days after a cargo boat sank in the Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province, 10 more survivors were located, including the captain and other crew. Of the total 42 people on board, 31 have been rescued since search and rescue operations began Saturday, said the head of the provincial search and rescue agency, Djunaidi. Like many Indonesians, Djunaidi goes by only one name. The KM Ladang Pertiwi 02 sank in bad weather Friday afternoon.
Nepal plane crash | No survivors found. 'Bodies scattered on hill': 10 points
The wreckage of a plane lost in Nepal's mountains was found on Monday and all 22 people on board, including four Indians, are presumed dead after no survivors were found, local media reported. The airline in question - Tara Air - also suffered a fatal accident in 2016 on the same route when a plane with 23 on board crashed into a mountain, killing all of them.
