Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UN warns of ‘incredible fear’ among Afghan women as Taliban rule returns
world news

UN warns of ‘incredible fear’ among Afghan women as Taliban rule returns

Pointing out that there are daily reports of the Taliban imposing restrictions on the rights of women, a senior UN official said that the new rule is reminiscent of the previous Taliban regime in the 1990s when the Islamist rulers forbade women from working jobs or receiving education.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Women gather to demand their rights under the Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, earlier this month. (File Photo / AP)

The United Nations warned on Wednesday that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the subsequent position of the new rulers on women's rights have generated an “incredible fear” across the country. “The lack of clarity of the Taliban's position on women's rights has generated incredible fear,” said Alison Davidian, a senior UN official. “And this fear is palpable across the country.”

Davidian, the deputy head of UN Women in Afghanistan, was speaking to reporters in New York from Kabul. Pointing out that there were daily reports of the Taliban imposing restrictions on the rights of women, she said that the new rule is reminiscent of the previous Taliban regime in the 1990s when the Islamist rulers forbade women from working jobs or receiving education.

“Memories are vivid of the Taliban's rule in the 1990s when there were severe restrictions on women's rights, and women and girls are understandably afraid,” Davidian said.

Elaborating on the current reports of Taliban crackdown on women's rights, the UN official said that women are being prevented from leaving their homes without a male relative, and in many other provinces, they are being forced to stop working. Protection centers for women fleeing violence and safe houses for women's rights activists, already at a full capacity, are also being targeted, she said.

RELATED STORIES

Notably, the Taliban have promised to put on a more “moderate” face this time, with the new rulers vowing to respect women's rights in accordance with Islamic law. However, with the announcement of a new hardline regime, reports suggest that the Taliban have gone back to their usual ways. In an interview with Australia's SBS News, a senior Taliban official said women would not be allowed to play cricket - a popular sport in Afghanistan - or possibly any other sport because it was "not necessary" and their bodies might be exposed.

The new Taliban cabinet, which was once promised to be formed in an inclusive manner, draws almost entirely from the ranks of the militants. It also does not include a single woman, and nor is there any mention of a ministry for women.

In Kabul, dozens of women took to the streets again to demand representation and for their rights to be protected. In the Balkh province, too, a group of women held a protest earlier this week calling to preserve the achievements of the past 20 years and demanding women's representation in the future government in Afghanistan.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban afghanistan conflict in afghanistan taliban regime women's rights
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi to chair 13th BRICS meet today

Taliban's diktat: No protest without permission, share details with ministry

Antony Blinken warns US getting 'closer' to giving up on Iran nuclear deal

‘Won’t stay silent’: WHO chief reiterates moratorium on Covid-19 booster shots
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP