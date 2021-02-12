'Unbelievable' tornado tears through Turkey injuring 16
A tornado ripped through a port area in Turkey's western coastal province of Izmir overnight, flinging vehicles into the air, damaging buildings, toppling a crane and leaving 16 people injured, Turkish officials said on Friday.
A rarity in Turkey, the tornado capsized boats, uprooted trees and sent debris from buildings across parts of the Aegean tourist resort of Cesme, Ihlas news agency drone footage showed.
"In the space of just 20 seconds there was a great misfortune. We see a very sad picture. Many roofs have been blown off, vehicles lifted up and smashed to the ground. It's unbelievable," Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer told reporters as he surveyed the damage.
"We also thought of these as disasters in Far East countries or Latin America, but it's clear that climate change means these natural disasters are not far from us," he added.
The 16 injured people were taken to hospital, including nine hurt when a crane fell on a workers at a construction site in the port area of Alacati, deputy interior minister Ismail Catakli said on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden views Valentine's Day decorations on White House lawn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Unbelievable' tornado tears through Turkey injuring 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK economy records worst year in three centuries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mekong River at 'worrying' low level amid calls for more Chinese dam data
- The vital waterway has turned blue along the Thai-Laos border, from its usual murky brown colour - signaling shallow water and low levels of nutrition-rich sediment - partially from outflow restrictions from the Jinghong dam in China's Yunnan province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers into US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Immigration to Canada falls by half on pandemic disruptions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia ready for split with EU if sanctions over Navalny arrest imposed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draft cybersecurity law in Myanmar adds to protests over coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'World is watching', UN rights body warns Myanmar after coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year : UN
- In a report published on Friday, the agencies projected a 22% increase in severe acute malnutrition among children under 5 in Yemen, compared to 2020. Severe acute malnutrition means there is a risk of death from lack of food. Aden, Hodeidah, Taiz and Sanaa are among the worst-hit areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probe
- The footage, shot from cameras attached to the uncrewed craft, shows it vibrating as its solar-powered thrusters are switched on to slow it down, with the spherical outline of Mars and even craters on the planet's surface seen in the background as the probe hurtles past.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump 'at 74 and overweight' was 'sicker than acknowledged' with Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter to add more labels identifying world leader and government accounts
- Twitter said in a blog post that it was expanding its labels to key government officials and institutions that were "the voice of the nation state abroad" from G7 countries and a majority of countries where Twitter has identified what it deems state-linked information operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loujain al-Hathloul: All you need to know about Saudi activist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN says Malaysia should not deport refugees amid concern over Myanmar detainees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox