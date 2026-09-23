LIVE

UNGA 2026 LIVE: Pezeshkian to address UN today; likely to respond to Trump’s 'annihilate Iran' remark

By HT News Desk
Sep 23, 2026, 18:06:09 IST

UNGA 2026 LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will address UNGA today, outlining Tehran’s position on the West Asia conflict, just a day after Trump warned he could “annihilate” Iran if no peace deal is reached.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will speaks today UNGA session in New York. (via REUTERS)
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will speaks today UNGA session in New York. (via REUTERS)

UNGA 2026 LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will speak at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today in the afternoon session (local time) in New York....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 23 Sept 2026, 06:04:41 PM IST

    UNGA 2026 LIVE: India reaffirms commitment to eliminate Hepatitis B, C as public health threats by 2030

    UNGA 2026 LIVE: Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava outlined India's comprehensive, people-centred approach to tackling hepatitis at a UNGA 81 side event titled ‘Advancing Global Action to Eliminate Hepatitis’.

    Speaking at the event, organised by the UN Group of Friends to Eliminate Hepatitis, Srivastava highlighted India's work across prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment and care.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 05:50:42 PM IST

    UNGA 2026 LIVE: NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani welcomes mayors from around the world at UNGA

    UNGA 2026 LIVE: New York city's mayor Zohran Mamdani welcomed mayors from around the world during the UNGA happening there to exchange ideas.

    "The challenges facing our cities may span borders, but so do the ideas that can solve them.

    This UNGA, we welcomed mayors from around the world to exchange ideas and share in our successes — from highlighting how Los Deliveristas are fighting for dignity and rights on the job, to seeing the work behind the new life returning to our waterways, and welcoming New Yorkers into affordable housing at Glenmore Manor," he wrote on X.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 05:46:31 PM IST

    UNGA 2026 LIVE: UN General Assembly’s high-level week and India's goals

    UNGA 2026 LIVE: World leaders gathered in New York on Monday as the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly opened. The war in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict dominated the talks, and the contest to choose the next UN secretary-general was under way. External affairs minister S Jaishankar is leading India’s delegation.

    Click here to read more.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 05:41:50 PM IST

    UNGA 2026 LIVE: Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir issue in UNGA speech

    UNGA 2026 LIVE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday and said that it “should be addressed through dialogue”.

    “In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions,” Erdogan said during his address.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 05:39:00 PM IST

    UNGA 2026 LIVE: Canadian PM, UN chief call for two-state solution for lasting Israel-Palestine peace

    UNGA 2026 LIVE: Several world leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and others called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at a high-level UN meeting focused on establishing the conditions for lasting peace.

    The event was titled ‘The Road Ahead’ and was hosted by Canada, France, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

    “Canada’s support for a two-state solution is longstanding and resolute. Today, alongside the United Kingdom, France, and Saudi Arabia, we brought partners together at the UN to discuss how we can create the conditions for a lasting peace — where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in safety and dignity,” Carney wrote in a post on X.

  • 23 Sept 2026, 05:35:38 PM IST

    UNGA 2026 LIVE: Jaishankar participates in India-UAE-France trilateral on sidelines of UNGA

    UNGA 2026 LIVE: Foreign minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday participated in the India-UAE-France trilateral on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

    "Collaboration in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Space, health sciences, energy and culture was the main topic of discussion," he wrote in a post on X.

    "Our shared interests and complimentary capabilities offer immense scope for cooperation. Agreed to meet again soon to take the discussion forward," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home/World News/UNGA 2026 LIVE: Pezeshkian to address UN today; likely to respond to Trump’s 'annihilate Iran' remark
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks