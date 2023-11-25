UNIFIL says Israeli gunfire hit one of its patrols in southern Lebanon
UNIFIL condemned the attack on its peacekeepers, calling it "deeply troubling".
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Saturday that one of its patrols was hit by Israeli gunfire in the vicinity of Aytaroun of southern Lebanon, although there were no casualties.
"We strongly remind the parties of their obligations to protect peacekeepers and avoid putting the men and women who are working to restore stability at risk," it said in a statement.
