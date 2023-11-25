UNIFIL says Israeli gunfire hit one of its patrols in southern Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Saturday that one of its patrols was hit by Israeli gunfire in the vicinity of Aytaroun of southern Lebanon, although there were no casualties.

A man inspects the damage in his house in the southern Lebanese village of Marwahin, close to the southern Lebanese border with Israel on November 24, 2023. Since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, Lebanon's southern border with Israel has witnessed deadly exchanges of fire, primarily involving the Israeli army and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, as well as Palestinian militant groups. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

UNIFIL condemned the attack on its peacekeepers, calling it "deeply troubling".

"We strongly remind the parties of their obligations to protect peacekeepers and avoid putting the men and women who are working to restore stability at risk," it said in a statement.