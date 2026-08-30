‘Unity in diversity is in India’s DNA': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday emphasised that unity and diversity are in the DNA of Indians. He added that when one thinks of America, the word “pluralism” often comes to mind.

RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat addressing the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Screengrab/ Indraprasth Vishwa Samvad Kendra)

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“Whenever you think of America, one word is often discussed — pluralism. When we say Bharat, another phrase is discussed — unity in diversity. For Bharat, both unity and diversity are in its DNA,” he said.

Speaking at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ in New York City, Bhagwat elaborated on the concept of “oneness”, saying that despite differences in the way people live and in their material needs, an “innate oneness” binds all everyone together.

Deep Dive What does Mohan Bhagwat mean by 'unity in diversity' in relation to India's culture? Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that 'unity in diversity' reflects the essence of Indian culture, highlighting that this concept is fundamental to India’s identity and implies that while people may have different lifestyles, an innate oneness binds everyone together. Why does Mohan Bhagwat believe that Dharma is not simply a religion? Mohan Bhagwat stated that Dharma should not be restricted to notions of religion or worship; rather, it represents the underlying principles that sustain the universe and help human beings navigate life's dualities. How did Bhagwat illustrate human empathy during his speech? Bhagwat urged attendees to conduct a simple experiment: while eating, to let a hungry person watch without offering food, illustrating that humans have an innate capacity for empathy that distinguishes them from other animals.

"So many styles of living. We appear different. We are different," Bhagwat said, before explaining how people remain distinct in their everyday material existence.

"Each of us has to take his meal separately. If I am not hungry, it doesn't mean you are not hungry. If I have satisfied my hunger, if I had my lunch, that doesn't mean you had your lunch. You have to have lunch separately. You have to earn separately. You have to spend it separately," he said.

‘Hungry man’ example

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{{^usCountry}} Bhagwat urged the audience at Madison Square Garden to conduct a simple experiment to demonstrate what he described as the innate human capacity for empathy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhagwat urged the audience at Madison Square Garden to conduct a simple experiment to demonstrate what he described as the innate human capacity for empathy. {{/usCountry}}

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"A simple experiment you can do, or I can challenge you to do. When you are having your lunch or dinner, let a hungry man stand before you, and let him stare at your full platter with hungry eyes," he said.

"And without avoiding his gaze, or without driving him out, take your meal without giving him a single particle of food. You cannot do it," he said.

"You can try; you will not do. Because we are human beings."

‘Only humans possess ability to think’: Bhagwat

Bhagwat compared human beings with animals, saying that humans alone possess the ability to think and distinguish between right and wrong.

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Citing the example of a cow grazing, he said the animal would eat grass only until it was full and would not think about storing it for the next day.

“You can find a cow grazing. It will eat grass till its tummy is full. After that, it will not care for that grass,” Bhagwat said.

He added that animals do not understand the purpose of their birth or death.

“They don't know why they are born. They don't know why they will die. They only know that once I am born, I have to live till my death,” he said.

Bhagwat stressed that the basic instincts of eating, sleeping, procreating and ensuring survival are common to all animals. What sets humans apart, he said, is their ability to think, reason and understand the distinction between right and wrong.

‘Dharma is not a religion’, says RSS chief

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The RSS leader said that the principle that sustains the world is what Bharat calls ‘Dharma’, while stressing that the concept should not be understood simply as religion or worship. According to Bhagwat, Dharma refers to the underlying principle through which the universe is sustained.

"On that basis, the sustaining principle that we call Dharma. Dharma is not religion. It is not worship. It is beyond all this," he said.

"It is the rule through which the universe is sustained. It is the rule through which human beings can manage dualities of life," he added.

‘Human life not a coincidence’, says Bhagwat

Bhagwat said that in Bharat, the belief is that human life is given to us to seek the truth, which ultimately leads to liberation.

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He said people must recognise this principle within themselves as well as in the world around them, adding that this is the purpose of human life. Human existence, he stressed, is neither purposeless nor meaningless, nor is it a coincidence.

Bhagwat in New York

The RSS leader addressed the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event was organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum and was attended by over 5,000 people.

The event sparked controversy amid opposition from some US-based Hindu organisations and following remarks by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who described it as “incredibly troubling” to see the rise of a movement in India based on what he called an “exclusionary vision”.

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The organisers described the gathering as “an afternoon of shared teaching, cultural performance, and common ground”. The event had more than 250 partner organisations and around 26 volunteers. The programme also featured cultural performances, music and other artistic expressions.