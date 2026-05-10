Unrest in DR Congo as warring gunmen kill at least 69: What we know

The situation in DR Congo over the past few weeks has worsened as the fighting between militia groups associated with the Hema and Lendu ethnic groups has intensified.

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At least 69 people were killed in Ituri province in the conflict-torn northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), AFP reported quoting local and security sources.

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The fighting in the mineral-rich eastern DRC has been going on for the last 30 years as several armed groups have tried to get control of the mines.

Ituri, where at least 69 people have been killed in latest flare-up, has gold-rich mines and borders Uganda and South Sudan. Hema and Lendu groups have a long history of violent clashes in this region.

Violent clashes in recent weeks

Gunmen linked to the Codeco militia (Cooperative for the Development of Congo), which claims to protect the Lendu, on April 28 reportedly carried out attacks in several villages., leading to death of at least 69.

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{{^usCountry}} The attacks followed an earlier assault by another armed group known as the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP) which claims to fight for the Hema community, on positions held by the Congolese army (FARDC) near the locality of Pimbo, AFP reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attacks followed an earlier assault by another armed group known as the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP) which claims to fight for the Hema community, on positions held by the Congolese army (FARDC) near the locality of Pimbo, AFP reported. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Over 70 people were reportedly killed when Codeco fighters launched the retaliatory attacks last month. The 69 dead included 19 militia members and soldiers, AFP reported, quoting anonymous security sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over 70 people were reportedly killed when Codeco fighters launched the retaliatory attacks last month. The 69 dead included 19 militia members and soldiers, AFP reported, quoting anonymous security sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the recovery of dead bodies has been delayed due to the presence of Codeco fighters in the region. Some sources also said that only 25 bodies have been buried, while humanitarian sources were quoted as saying that bodies were "strewn on the ground" near a village named Bosa which also came under attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the recovery of dead bodies has been delayed due to the presence of Codeco fighters in the region. Some sources also said that only 25 bodies have been buried, while humanitarian sources were quoted as saying that bodies were "strewn on the ground" near a village named Bosa which also came under attack. {{/usCountry}}

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The United Nations' mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) on April 30 said it had rescued nearly 200 people who were "caught under fire" from the CRP assault.

"Dozens of civilians have been killed in recent days" in areas in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, MONUSCO was quoted as saying.

On Saturday it “strongly” condemned the recent wave of deadly attacks targeting civilians" in the restive east.

The Ente association, a non-profit representing the Hema community, described the killings as a "massacre", urging its members to avoid retaliation.

Famous for its mineral wealth, ranging from cobalt and copper to uranium and diamonds, the former Belgian colony has long been beset by corruption and bloodshed.

Since early 2025, Ituri has seen a resurgence of the CRP, a group founded by convicted Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga.

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