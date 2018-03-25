Unseen photos of The Beatles fetch 253,200 pounds at auction

A teenage portfolio of more than 350 previously unseen photos of The Beatles’ early invasion of the US has fetched 253,200 pounds ($357,950) at an auction in England, the media reported.

The photographer Mike Mitchell’s images show the band arriving in 1964 for their first concerts in Washington DC and Baltimore, the Guardian reported on Saturday.

Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, who was knighted this week, were also shown at pre-show press conferences and on stage.

A total lot of 413 negatives were sold with copyright for 253,200 pounds by Omega Auctions and only 46 of these pictures had been seen before, at an auction in 2011.

Mitchell, who was 18 at the time, had wanted to photograph the “Fab Four” after watching their famous television performance on the Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964.

He said: “I was very motivated to come up with stuff that was as unique as could possibly be.”

He took shots of the band as they arrived for their first US concert at the Washington Coliseum two days later, using natural light because he could not afford a flash.

He was there again when they played the Baltimore Civic Centre , even getting on to the stage to secure a better view.

“I looked and noticed that nobody was up on the stage. I thought, I wonder what it would be like to be up on the stage and see what I could get up there,” the Guardian quoted Mitchell as saying.

A black Mercedes AMG that Harrison had bought in 1984 for 85,000 pounds from a dealer in Wilmslow, Cheshire, also sold at the auction for 43,200 pounds.