US: 16-year-old student 'accidentally' detonates explosive in class, 5 injured
A Michigan high school student on Monday morning (local time) accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device that he brought to school, injuring himself and four of his classmates, the Newaygo Police Department reported.
According to CNN, an explosion took place at Newaygo High School in west-central Michigan at 8:52 a.m. inside the classroom.
"Preliminary investigation determined a 16-year-old student had accidentally detonated a homemade explosive device he brought to school," the Michigan state police said in a tweet.
The Police also said the device detonated in the classroom, injuring the 16-year-old and four additional classmates. Emergency Service arrived on the scene after the school administrative body dialled 911. "The school was immediately evacuated and students were transferred to the bus garage," the tweet read.
All Newaygo County schools went into lockdown in compliance with the county's emergency operations plan until authorities determined there were no further threats to students, CNN further stated.
Michigan State Police spokesperson Michelle Robinson, told the CNN reporters that their initial investigation said the student had no ill intent and did not intend to detonate the device.
The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital for moderate to severe injuries, while the four other students were taken to the hospital by their parents for minor injuries. The classroom teacher also went to the hospital, as the explosion involved smoke and there was concern about the chemicals potentially used in the device, Robinson said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were on scene to assist with identifying what kind of material was involved in the explosion and the circumstances contributing, tweeted the state police.
The incident is being investigated by the Newaygo Police Department and the Michigan State Police Hart Post with the full assistance of Newaygo Public School staff. An update of the ongoing investigation will be provided on the same tweet, promised the Michigan State Police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New owner Buzzfeed lays off 45 from HuffPost newsroom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volunteers are key at Covid-19 vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeff Bezos plans to spend $10 billion on climate change by 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dallas cop charged in alleged murder was under investigation in 2017: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hackers access 150,000 security cams' live feed, expose Tesla, jails, hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World viewership of Megan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nearly 50 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China launches Covid travel pass
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years after Fukushima, Japan remembers ‘man-made’ disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to get 45 million doses of Indian-made vaccine via Gavi: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China hasn’t withdrawn from several LAC positions, says top US commander
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Quad summit on March 12; bolstering cooperation, Indo-Pacific on agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unilever beauty, personal care products to not use word 'normal'
- The word "normal" is often used in beauty products to describe what type of skin -- normal to oily skin for example -- is recommended for any product or brand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen Elizabeth responds to Harry and Meghan's racism accusations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Czech Republic's hospitals struggle with rising Covid cases
- Pardubice was the first entire region of the country’s 14 to declare last week intensive care units in its five regional hospitals were overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in serious condition and it could not take any more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House appoints Indian-American Maju Varghese as WHMO director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox