e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US added 4.8 million jobs in June; Donald Trump says ‘historic’

US added 4.8 million jobs in June; Donald Trump says ‘historic’

US recovery from the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 epidemic received a major boost Thursday with the labor department reporting 4.8 million Americans got back to work in June, a record single-month gain.

world Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Bloomberg)
         

US recovery from the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 epidemic received a major boost Thursday with the labor department reporting 4.8 million Americans got back to work in June, a record single-month gain. This was also much more than the expected 2.9 million.

Lay-offs and job losses have also continued and another 1.4 million claims were filed last week for unemployment benefits.

President Donald Trump focused on the June job numbers, calling them “historic”. He went on to say at a news briefing, “Today’s announcement proves that our economy is roaring back. It’s coming back extremely strong.”

The US economy is indeed opening but not equally. Some states in the south has slapping back restrictions as they witness a surge in daily infections. And economists have warned that June numbers do no reflect the impact of the second round of shutdowns forced by the new infections, which, public health officials fear, could spread to other parts of the country.

The June jump comes on the back of the stunning turnaround first seen in the situation in the May numbers, which had shown 2.7 million new jobs had been added instead of the steady losses that had come to be expected every Thursday, when the labor leased its weekly jobs report.

tags
top news
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
US Congress passes bill for sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong  Kong security law
US Congress passes bill for sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong  Kong security law
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In