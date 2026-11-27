Venezuela is working on separate bridge loans with the US Treasury and Qatar to clear arrears owed to two regional development banks, a move that could unlock fresh multilateral financing for the cash-strapped country, four sources familiar with the discussions said.

The US and Qatar are considering bridge loans to help Venezuela clear $4.16 billion in arrears owed to regional development banks. more less

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The unusual arrangements would allow Venezuela to settle arrears that currently prevent the lenders from extending fresh credit, reopening a potentially important source of funding as the government seeks to revive the economy and re-engage with international financial institutions after years of crippling US sanctions.

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Under one arrangement, the US Treasury would provide a bridge loan to clear Venezuela’s arrears to the Inter-American Development Bank, the sources said. Two of the sources said the funds would come via the Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund.

Caracas said in a document it owed the IDB $2.735 billion in principal and interest as of end-2025.

The US Treasury did not reply to a request for comment and the IDB declined to comment.

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Two sources likened the transaction to an overnight loan: Treasury funds would clear the arrears, allowing the IDB to approve new lending, whose proceeds could then be used to repay the United States. Venezuela would ultimately remain responsible for the debt.

The IDB cannot lend into arrears, but is already discussing possible loans that could be approved after the arrears are cleared, two of the sources said.

One source said an initial operation under consideration would be made through the IDB’s Special Development Lending window and would exceed its $500 million cap, requiring a waiver. A second waiver would be needed because Venezuela does not currently have an International Monetary Fund programme.

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SDL loans carry some of the IDB’s costliest terms, the source said.

BRIDGE FROM QATAR

Separately, Qatar is considering a bridge loan to help Venezuela clear arrears owed to CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, two sources said.

Venezuela reported owing CAF $1.423 billion at the end of 2025.

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The government's efforts to restore access to multilateral financing come as Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said in early November that Venezuela was negotiating with multilateral institutions over about $17 billion in public- and private-sector financing. On Tuesday, however, she put potential funding at $10 billion, without explaining the change.

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The Venezuelan communications ministry, which handles all media queries for the government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CAF declined to comment, and Qatar's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Calixto Ortega, Rodriguez's top economic adviser, said on state television on Tuesday that the government was in “advanced discussions” to clear its arrears with multilateral lenders, without adding details.

Venezuela this week put its public-sector liabilities at $237.5 billion at the end of 2025, equivalent to 242% of GDP, including $116.5 billion in commercial debt and $67.3 billion in nonfinancial obligations concentrated in state oil company PDVSA.