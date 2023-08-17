Home / World News / US appeals court rules to restrict abortion pill use

US appeals court rules to restrict abortion pill use

Reuters |
Aug 17, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to block changes that made the drug more accessible.

A US appeals court ruled on Wednesday to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone, partially upholding a lower court ruling that alarmed abortion advocates and pharmaceutical companies.

Mifepristone's availability remains unchanged for now(AP)
Mifepristone's availability remains unchanged for now(AP)

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to block changes that made the drug more accessible, but reversed a lower court ruling that suspended the drug's approval in 2000.

Mifepristone's availability remains unchanged for now, following an emergency order from the US Supreme Court in April preserving the status quo during the appeal.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out