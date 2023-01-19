Home / World News / A new mental health plan for US army veterans includes free 'suicide help'

A new mental health plan for US army veterans includes free 'suicide help'

Published on Jan 19, 2023 10:18 AM IST

US Army: Under the new policy, eligible veterans will be paid directly or their treatment costs will be reimbursed.

US Army: The US army veterans are eligible for a new mental health care plan. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

Military veterans in the United States will not be able to avail free treatment if they are stuck in an “acute suicidal crisis” as a mental health care plan was announced by the US Department of Veterans. The plan will include free treatment, including inpatient care of up to 30 days, and outpatient care of up to 90 days.

Secretary for Veterans Affairs (VA) Denis McDonough said, “Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve–no matter where they need it, when they need it, or whether they’re enrolled in VA care.”

“This expansion of care will save Veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that,” he further said. The health care plan can be used by both VA and non-VA healthcare facilities, and even those veterans that are not enrolled in the VA system can avail the benefits.

“Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who was discharged under conditions other than dishonourable,” can avail the suicide care, the statement said.

Under the new policy, eligible veterans will be paid directly or their treatment costs will be reimbursed.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

us army
