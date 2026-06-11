US bases targeted in Gulf, explosions in Iran, warning on Hormuz: What happened in last 24 hours?

With no peace deal in sight, the war between the US and Iran escalated further on Thursday, with both sides claiming big attacks targeting each other. While the US CENTCOM listed Iranian sites it struck in its second wave of attack, Tehran claimed to have targeted American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain and a US jet in Jordan.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard."(REUTERS)

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Reports of explosions in parts of Iran came hours after US President Donald Trump vowed more attacks if no peace deal is reached. He said that Tehran would have to “pay the price” for stalled negotiations.

US Central Command confirmed the completion of the strikes, about four hours after they began shortly after midnight in Tehran. Taking to X, CENTCOM said that the strikes targeted Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran.”

It added that the strikes were in response to “Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression.”

The renewed attacks came after a US Apache helicopter was downed near the Strait of Hormuz. It is still not confirmed whether the chopper was shot down by Iran with US officials saying that the cause of the incident is still under investigation. Trump said the two US pilots involved in the incident were uninjured and vowed of a response.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fresh strikes came as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict appeared to have reached another impasse. Meanwhile, Iran continued to hold its position on the Strait of Hormuz that it would maintain its chokehold on the crucial waterway, disrupting energy shipments and adding pressure on global oil prices. Here’s everything that has happened since: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fresh strikes came as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict appeared to have reached another impasse. Meanwhile, Iran continued to hold its position on the Strait of Hormuz that it would maintain its chokehold on the crucial waterway, disrupting energy shipments and adding pressure on global oil prices. Here’s everything that has happened since: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Explosions heard in Iran: Explosions were reported across multiple parts of Iran early Thursday morning, CNN reported citing state media. Residents heard blasts in and around Tehran, including in Abyek, Qarchak, Minab, Nazarabad, and Karaj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explosions heard in Iran: Explosions were reported across multiple parts of Iran early Thursday morning, CNN reported citing state media. Residents heard blasts in and around Tehran, including in Abyek, Qarchak, Minab, Nazarabad, and Karaj. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional explosions were reported farther south near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, in locations such as Sirik, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Kharg Island, a major oil-export hub in the Persian Gulf. The city of Shiraz, located in Fars province, also reported hearing explosions.

Iran targets US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain: After the US launched its second set of strikes on Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they had launched counter-attacks on 18 US military targets at airbases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

“In two operational waves, 18 key targets belonging to the evil army of America at Ali Al-Salem Air Base and Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, as well as Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, were struck and destroyed,” Iran’s state media reported citing IRGC.

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Bahrain's interior ministry said sirens were sounded and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location.

“The alarm siren has been activated. We urge citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Kuwait closes airspace: Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday said it closed its airspace over ongoing Iranian attacks, AP reported. It said flights were being diverted to other airports.

"This measure comes in light of the state of Kuwait being subjected to sinful Iranian aggressions and the potential risks that may result from this on civil aviation traffic in the region," Kuwait said.

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Trump says top Iranian official asked him to stop attacks: Trump said that top Iranian officials called to ask him to halt the latest attack, adding that US bombing Iran will stop soon, according to Fox News. However, he said that the attacks would continue if Iran does not sign an agreement to end the crisis.

“We'll bomb the shit out of them,” Trump told Yingst

Speaking with Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump said that the operations in Iran involved deployment of 49 Tomahawk missiles alongside fighter jets targeting radar and air defense systems.

“The strikes were reportedly hammered positions about 40 miles outside Tehran and along Iran’s southwestern coast on the Persian Gulf,” Trump added.

The US President also said that “this is the most violated ceasefire in the history of the world."

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Iran says Hormuz closed: Following US strikes, IRGC said the crucial waterway, Strait of Hormuz will now be “closed to all vessels,” CNN reported.

“Effective immediately, due to insecurity in the region, the Strait of Hormuz is declared closed to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships,” the IRGC said in a post on its official Telegram. “Any vessel attempting to transit the strait will be targeted.”

US Central Command rejected the claim and said that commercial ships are continuing to transit in and out of Hormuz.

The US also pushed back on Iranian claims that said a US vessel was attacked in Hormuz. “No US warships have been struck,” said CENTCOM on X.

Pete Hegseth says US will continue to attack: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said US would continue bombing Iran as no deal is being reached.

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“They've been tap, tap, tapping. You can see when someone's trying to tap, tap, tap on a deal. Instead, they're going to have tap, tap, tap bombs dropping on key facilities in Iran from the United States of America,”

He added the goal was not to start a new conflict but to put pressure on Iran and secure the kind of deal President Trump wants.

“That's not because we want to restart anything we don't have to restart. It's because we are, the War Department is prepared to set the terms to ensure that we get the kind of deal President Trump expects.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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