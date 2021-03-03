IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US body announces USD 50 million loan to promote gender equity in businesses financing
The government should lock in the positive changes with a law requiring almost all jobs to allow flexible working.(Unsplash)
The government should lock in the positive changes with a law requiring almost all jobs to allow flexible working.(Unsplash)
world news

US body announces USD 50 million loan to promote gender equity in businesses financing

Female entrepreneurs face a financing gap of hundreds of millions of dollars, while women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) face a gap in the tens of billions of dollars.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:15 AM IST

The United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) on Tuesday announced the second disbursement of a USD 50 million loan to promote gender equity in financing of women-owned businesses.

The DFC said the loan distributed trough Northern Arc Capital will primarily benefit women-owned businesses as well as products and services benefitting women, along with businesses in the food security and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sectors.

"Many communities across the globe face acute food security, sanitation, and financial inclusion challenges, which adversely impact women-owned enterprises," said vice president for DFC's Office of External Affairs Algene Sajery.

"DFC’s support for Northern Arc is an investment in women’s economic empowerment and sends a powerful message of US government support for gender equity in India," he said.

"A large proportion of these are women borrowers and entrepreneurs. A women-led organisation, the team strongly believes in diversity and the role women can play in generating positive outcomes for society and for the economy as a whole. The investment by US DFC will help Northern Arc expand financing to many such deserving borrowers," said Northern Arc MD and CEO Kshama Fernandes.

Women-owned businesses across the globe are chronically underfunded, the DFC said in a media release adding that in India, female entrepreneurs face a financing gap of hundreds of millions of dollars, while women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) face a gap in the tens of billions of dollars.

DFC's USD 50 million investment will help close these financing gaps. With this loan, Northern Arc will provide expanded financing to its network of inclusive financial institutions, entrepreneurs and small businesses catalysing traditionally underserved populations to create new jobs and grow their local economies, the media release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gender equity
Close
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.(REUTERS)
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.(REUTERS)
world news

Fly me to the Moon: Japan billionaire Yusaku Maezawa offers space seats

AFP, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Yusaku Maezawa, an online fashion tycoon, was announced in 2018 as the first man to book a spot aboard the lunar spaceship being developed by SpaceX.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Burns said other "familiar" persistent threats facing the United States include those presented by Russia, North Korea and Iran. He also said climate change, global health issues and cyber threats pose serious risks.(REUTERS)
Burns said other "familiar" persistent threats facing the United States include those presented by Russia, North Korea and Iran. He also said climate change, global health issues and cyber threats pose serious risks.(REUTERS)
world news

New CIA director, William Burns recommends shutting down Confucius Institutes

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:00 PM IST
At a confirmation hearing last month, Burns said he saw competition with China - and countering its "adversarial, predatory" leadership - as a key to US national security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister Hunt, however, said the country's vaccination schedule was on track to finish by the end of October with more doses expected to arrive in the country without delay and local production of the vaccine to begin within weeks.(AFP)
Minister Hunt, however, said the country's vaccination schedule was on track to finish by the end of October with more doses expected to arrive in the country without delay and local production of the vaccine to begin within weeks.(AFP)
world news

Australian defence forces called in for planning, logistics support for Covid-19

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Australia began mass inoculation for its 25 million population on Feb 22 with frontline health staff and senior citizens getting the first shots, but missed its dosage target for the first week by nearly half.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden's tough stance has its roots in the competition for global power, but it's also a result of the 2020 presidential election campaign in which Trump and his allies repeatedly sought to portray him as soft on China.(REUTERS)
Biden's tough stance has its roots in the competition for global power, but it's also a result of the 2020 presidential election campaign in which Trump and his allies repeatedly sought to portray him as soft on China.(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden brings no relief to tensions between US, China

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Although the Biden administration has halted the ferocious rhetorical attacks, it has yet to back down on any of Trump's actions against Beijing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Neera Tanden at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware. (AFP)
A file photo of Neera Tanden at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware. (AFP)
world news

Biden administration withdraws Neera Tanden’s nomination to cabinet position

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:06 PM IST
The White House on Tuesday pulled the Indian-American’s nomination to a cabinet position to head the office of management and budget (OMB) after facing opposition from Republicans and a Democrat for her controversial tweets
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers stand as supporters of pro-democracy activists facing charges related to national security gather outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik(REUTERS)
Police officers stand as supporters of pro-democracy activists facing charges related to national security gather outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik(REUTERS)
world news

Hong Kong makes 100th arrest under China's security law

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:18 AM IST
As of Tuesday, 100 people have been arrested on suspicion of activities harming national security, police said in a separate statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government should lock in the positive changes with a law requiring almost all jobs to allow flexible working.(Unsplash)
The government should lock in the positive changes with a law requiring almost all jobs to allow flexible working.(Unsplash)
world news

US body announces USD 50 million loan to promote gender equity in businesses

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Female entrepreneurs face a financing gap of hundreds of millions of dollars, while women-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) face a gap in the tens of billions of dollars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia has been relatively successful in containing the spread of Covid-19, with just under 29,000 cases recorded in a population of 25 million and few virus restrictions now in place.(via REUTERS)
Australia has been relatively successful in containing the spread of Covid-19, with just under 29,000 cases recorded in a population of 25 million and few virus restrictions now in place.(via REUTERS)
world news

Australia extends Covid-19 pandemic border closure by three months

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Australia closed its international border early in the pandemic, shutting out most non-citizens except in special circumstances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An independent group of experts determined that while the convalescent plasma intervention caused no harm, it was unlikely to benefit patients, the National Institutes of Health said.(AFP)
An independent group of experts determined that while the convalescent plasma intervention caused no harm, it was unlikely to benefit patients, the National Institutes of Health said.(AFP)
world news

US health experts halted trials of plasma transfusions for Covid-19 patients

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:04 AM IST
An independent group of experts determined that while the convalescent plasma intervention caused no harm, it was unlikely to benefit patients, the National Institutes of Health said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Unfortunately, consular staff have confirmed the death of 10 Mexicans so far," Roberto Velasco, the foreign ministry's director for North America, said in a tweet in Spanish.(Representational image)
"Unfortunately, consular staff have confirmed the death of 10 Mexicans so far," Roberto Velasco, the foreign ministry's director for North America, said in a tweet in Spanish.(Representational image)
world news

13 die in collision of truck, crowded SUV near US-Mexico border

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Holtville, Calif.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Handmade wooden crosses stretched in a line across a patch of dry grass and dirt next to the highway, and a seat covered in what appeared to be blood lay near the SUV, as the desolate highway remained closed Tuesday afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A slow roll-out of vaccines Brazil was late to kick off its immunization campaign, and had only 6 million doses at hand when it did and a variant that researchers say appears more contagious has added to concern.(REUTERS)
A slow roll-out of vaccines Brazil was late to kick off its immunization campaign, and had only 6 million doses at hand when it did and a variant that researchers say appears more contagious has added to concern.(REUTERS)
world news

Hospital beds in Brazil fill up fast as country hits record Covid deaths

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:48 AM IST
The Health Ministry reported 1,641 people died from the disease in the last 24 hours. Brazil is among the hardest-hit countries globally, with 10,646,926 confirmed cases and 257,361 deaths from Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones(REUTERS)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones(REUTERS)
world news

US House reissues subpoena for Trump's financial accounts, Miller unresponsive

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:32 AM IST
In a court filing on Tuesday, House lawyers told a judge that the House Oversight Committee reissued a subpoena to Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, on Feb. 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A year into the outbreak, politicians and ordinary Americans alike have grown tired of rules meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed over a half-million people in the United States. Some places are lifting infection control measures; in other places, people are ignoring them.(AFP)
A year into the outbreak, politicians and ordinary Americans alike have grown tired of rules meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed over a half-million people in the United States. Some places are lifting infection control measures; in other places, people are ignoring them.(AFP)
world news

Texas and other state governors ease Covid-19 rules despite warnings

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:31 AM IST
The state will also do away with limits on the number of diners who can be served indoors, said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who made the announcement at a restaurant in Lubbock.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. (Reuters File Photo)
Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. (Reuters File Photo)
world news

Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against UK newspaper

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, London
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:44 AM IST
The 39-year-old wife of Britain’s Prince Harry thanked her husband for his support through the process, after a London High Court ruling in her favour involving articles in February 2019 that published extracts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden administration's report sent to US Congress detailed the negotiations that took place between the two countries on an interim trade agreement over 2019-2020, calling it a “package of meaningful market access outcomes”, but offered no clues to how the new administration sees them and how it would like to proceed.(Bloomberg)
Biden administration's report sent to US Congress detailed the negotiations that took place between the two countries on an interim trade agreement over 2019-2020, calling it a “package of meaningful market access outcomes”, but offered no clues to how the new administration sees them and how it would like to proceed.(Bloomberg)
world news

Make in India key to challenges in trade ties, says US

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:00 AM IST
India has blamed American trade negotiators for the failure to reach an agreement, by constantly changing, and upping, their demands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP