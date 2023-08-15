US boy miraculously survives ‘100 feet fall’ into the Grand Canyon

A 14-year-old boy in the United States has miraculously survived after falling 100 feet into the Grand Canyon. Wyatt Kauffman from North Dakota, slipped off a cliff while holidaying at the Grand Canyon with his family, last week. Grand Canyon National Park(Unsplash)

Wyatt Kauffman suffered nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, a concussion, collapsed lung, broken hand, a dislocated finger and other injuries. While recovering in a hospital, he shared some details of his fall and his subsequent rescue.

“After the fall, I don’t remember anything after that,” Kauffman told Arizona-based KPNX.

“I just remember somewhat waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter and getting on a plane and getting here,” he added.

“I squatted down and was holding onto a rock. I only had one hand on it. It wasn’t that good of a grip. It was kind of pushing me back. I lost my grip and started to fall back,” recalled Kauffman.

As per reports, dozens of first responders with the National Park Service took two hours to retrieve the boy from the canyon in a basket.

A photo of the boy while recovering in the hospital, showed one side of his face covered with scars and bruises. Talking about his face, Kauffman's father Brian told the TV station it “looks a lot better than it did yesterday.”

While his son and his wife were visiting the Grand Canyon National Park, Brian was in North Dakota. Meanwhile, Kauffman was discharged from the hospital over the weekend.

“We’re just lucky we’re bringing our kid home in a car in the front seat. Instead of in a box,” said Brian.

