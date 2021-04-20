Home / World News / US Capitol Police says officer assaulted in Jan 6 riot died of natural causes
US Capitol Police says officer assaulted in Jan 6 riot died of natural causes

Two persons, Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios, were arrested on March 14 and charged with assaulting Sicknick and two other officers with a chemical spray on January 6.
Washington
APR 20, 2021
The medical examiner's office determined that Sicknick suffered two strokes and classified him dying of natural causes.(REUTERS)

The US Capitol Police (USCP) said police officer Brian Sicknick, who was assaulted during the January 6 riot, died of natural causes and not due to injuries sustained during the violent protest.

"The USCP accepts the findings from the District of Columbia's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes," Capitol Police said in a press release on Monday. "This does not change the fact Officer Sicknick died in the line of duty, courageously defending Congress and the Capitol."

The medical examiner's office determined that Sicknick suffered two strokes and classified him dying of natural causes.

Two persons, Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios, were arrested on March 14 and charged with assaulting Sicknick and two other officers with a chemical spray on January 6.

Federal prosecutors allege that Khater and Tanios were carrying Frontiersman bear spray, which is manufactured by Sabre, a company that makes self-defense products including pepper spray and stun guns. Though made from the same ingredient, bear spray can be many times more powerful than pepper sprays sold for self-defense and is not meant for use on humans.

