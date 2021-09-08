US CDC warns against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica, Brunei due to rising Covid-19 infections

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday warned against travel to Sri Lanka, Jamaica and Brunei because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The CDC raised its travel advisory to "Level 4: Very High" for those countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

The CDC also eased its ratings for the Netherlands, Malta, Guinea-Bissau and United Arab Emirates from "Level 4: Very High" to "Level 3: High," which urges unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to those destinations.

The CDC also raised Australia from "Leve1 1: Low" to "Level 2: Moderate."

In addition, the CDC raised its advisory level for Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Ghana, Grenada, Turks and Caicos Islands to "Level 3."

The CDC issues travel recommendations by countries and for US territories but does not list recommendations for individual US states. It currently lists about 80 destinations out of around 200 ranked as "Level 4," including some US territories.