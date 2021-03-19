IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US, China spar with rare harsh public rebukes in first in-person talks of Biden administration
On the eve of the talks, the United States issued a flurry of actions directed at China. (AP)
On the eve of the talks, the United States issued a flurry of actions directed at China. (AP)
world news

US, China spar with rare harsh public rebukes in first in-person talks of Biden administration

The United States is looking for China to change its behavior if it wants to reset sour relations, but Beijing has said Washington is full of illusions if it thinks it will compromise.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Anchorage
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:12 AM IST

The United States and China leveled sharp rebukes of each others' policies in the first high-level, in-person talks of the Biden administration on Thursday, with deeply strained relations of the two global rivals on rare public display during the meeting's opening session in Alaska.

The United States is looking for China to change its behavior if it wants to reset sour relations, but Beijing has said Washington is full of illusions if it thinks it will compromise.

Sparring in an unusually extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea.

"We will ... discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, economic coercion of our allies," Blinken said in unusually blunt public remarks at the top of the first meeting.

"Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," he said.

Yang responded with a 15-minute speech in Chinese while the U.S. side awaited translation, lashing out about what he said was the United States' struggling democracy and poor treatment of minorities.

"The United States uses its military force and financial hegemony to carry out long arm jurisdiction and suppress other countries," Yang said.

"It abuses so-called notions of national security to obstruct normal trade exchanges, and incite some countries to attack China," he added.

Apparently taken aback by Yang's remarks, Blinken held journalists in the room so he could respond.

Sullivan said the United States did not seek conflict with China, but would stand up for principles and friends. He touted the United States' recent Mars rover landing success, and said the country's success was its ability constantly reinvent itself.

Washington says the Asia tour before the meeting with Chinese officials, as well as outreach to Europe, India and other partners, shows how the United States has strengthened its hand to confront China since President Joe Biden took office in January.

But the two sides appear primed to agree on very little at the talks, which were expected to run into the Anchorage evening and continue on Friday.

Even the status of the meeting has become a sticking point, with China insisting it is a "strategic dialogue", harkening back to bilateral mechanisms of years past. The U.S. side has explicitly rejected that, calling it a one-off session.

On the eve of the talks, the United States issued a flurry of actions directed at China, including a move to begin revoking Chinese telecoms licenses, subpoenas to multiple Chinese information technology companies over national security concerns, and updated sanctions on China over a rollback of democracy in Hong Kong.

"We're expecting much of these conversations will be pretty, pretty tough," a senior U.S. administration official told reporters in Alaska before the meeting began.

Washington has said it is willing to work with China when it is in the interests of the United States and has cited the fight against climate change and the coronavirus pandemic as examples. On Thursday, Blinken said Washington hoped to see China uses its influence with North Korea to persuade it to give up its nuclear weapons.

China has indicated it is set to begin trials of two Canadians detained in December 2018 on spying charges soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms equipment company Huawei Technologies on a U.S. warrant.

China's foreign ministry said the timing of the trials had nothing to do with the Anchorage talks.

Beijing has called for a reset to ties, now at their lowest in decades.

The largest group representing exiled Uighurs has written to Blinken urging him to demand that Beijing close its internment camps in the Xinjiang region, where U.N. experts say that more than 1 million members of the ethnic group and other Muslim minorities have been held.

Blinken had pledged to raise the issue, his State Department having upheld a Trump administration determination that Beijing was perpetrating genocide in Xinjiang, something China vehemently denies.

Yang said Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan were all inseparable parts of Chinese territory and China firmly opposed U.S. interference in its internal affairs. The United States should handle its own affairs and China its own, he said.

"The way we see the relationship with the United States is as President Xi Jinping has said, that is we hope to see no confrontation, no conflict, mutual respect and win-win cooperation with the United States."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us china relations
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The Biden administration's message to would-be migrants has become stricter in recent days amid intense criticism from opposition Republicans.(REUTERS)
The Biden administration's message to would-be migrants has become stricter in recent days amid intense criticism from opposition Republicans.(REUTERS)
world news

US to push more 'aggressive' messaging effort to deter migrants

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:38 AM IST
Biden's promise to end former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies has been complicated by a recent spike in the number of migrants crossing the border illegally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration.(Bloomberg)
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Biden’s inauguration.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden says US to hit 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations goal this week

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:32 AM IST
The Biden administration revealed the outlines of a plan to “loan” a limited number of vaccines to Canada and Mexico as the president announced the US is on the cusp of meeting his 100-day injection goal “way ahead of schedule.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia."(REUTERS)
North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia."(REUTERS)
world news

North Korea cuts diplomat ties with Malaysia over US extradition

AP, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:17 AM IST
The man, named Mun Chol Myong, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after US authorities requested his extradition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the eve of the talks, the United States issued a flurry of actions directed at China. (AP)
On the eve of the talks, the United States issued a flurry of actions directed at China. (AP)
world news

US, China spar with rare harsh public rebukes in first in-person talks of Biden

Reuters, Anchorage
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:12 AM IST
The United States is looking for China to change its behavior if it wants to reset sour relations, but Beijing has said Washington is full of illusions if it thinks it will compromise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The consignment of 20,000 litres of the pesticide Malathion was handed over to Iran’s Plant Protection Organization on Thursday. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia.)
The consignment of 20,000 litres of the pesticide Malathion was handed over to Iran’s Plant Protection Organization on Thursday. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia.)
world news

India delivers 20,000 litres of pesticide to Iran to fight locust swarms

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:41 PM IST
This was the second consignment of Malathion, a 95% ultra-low volume pesticide, supplied to Iran under a government-to-government locust control programme. India supplied the first consignment of 20,000 litres of Malathion to Iran in June 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in line outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Beijing, China on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
People wait in line outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Beijing, China on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)
world news

China offers domestic Covid vaccine to diplomats, foreign workers, journalists

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:32 PM IST
The vaccine being offered is the inactivated Sars-CoV-2 vaccine, developed by Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group, which has been granted conditional market approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last month, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had spoken of extending a “hand of peace in all directions” while addressing an event at the Pakistan Air Force Academy. He had also called for the two countries to resolve the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner. (AP PHOTO.)
Last month, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had spoken of extending a “hand of peace in all directions” while addressing an event at the Pakistan Air Force Academy. He had also called for the two countries to resolve the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner. (AP PHOTO.)
world news

Time for India, Pakistan to bury the past and move forward: Pakistan Army chief

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Bajwa avoided any strident criticism of India while addressing the maiden edition of the Islamabad Security Dialogue, a summit organised by Pakistan’s National Security Division and leading think tanks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cologne's archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki holds a report on abuse by clergy he was handed over during a news conference, in Cologne, Germany. (Reuters)
Cologne's archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki holds a report on abuse by clergy he was handed over during a news conference, in Cologne, Germany. (Reuters)
world news

German archbishop offers to quit after criticism over handling abuse cases

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:51 PM IST
The findings on Thursday prompted the archbishop of Hamburg to offer his resignation to Pope Francis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots (REUTERS)
UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots (REUTERS)
world news

Of 11 mn AstraZeneca shots in UK thus far, rare blood clots reported in 5 cases

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), meanwhile, said that use of the vaccine should continue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netherlands' Prime Minister and VVD party leader Mark Rutte (File Photo)
Netherlands' Prime Minister and VVD party leader Mark Rutte (File Photo)
world news

Dutch PM Mark Rutte's conservatives register fourth straight election win

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Rutte is now in a position to lead coalition talks, most likely with another big winner-the centrist, pro-European D66 party led by former diplomat Sigrid Kaag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The White House has said President Joe Biden's priority is the vaccination of all Americans, but the official said Biden was authorizing the loan because the “virus knows no borders.”(Bloomberg)
The White House has said President Joe Biden's priority is the vaccination of all Americans, but the official said Biden was authorizing the loan because the “virus knows no borders.”(Bloomberg)
world news

US Prez Biden to send Covid vaccine doses to Mexico, Canada in first exports

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:32 PM IST
A White House official confirmed Thursday that the Biden administration is planning to send 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a “loan.” The details are still being worked out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup demonstrators gesture as they march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar on March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Anti-coup demonstrators gesture as they march in Nyaung-U, Myanmar on March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
world news

Myanmar: Protesters fear 'digital dictatorship' as military deploys AI

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Human rights groups say the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to check on citizens' movements poses a "serious threat" to their liberty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Becerra will oversee an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as "Obamacare".(AP)
Becerra will oversee an expansion of the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as "Obamacare".(AP)
world news

US Senate confirms Xavier Becerra as top federal health official

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Republicans opposed his nomination citing his lack of experience on health matters and his support for expanding the government's role in providing healthcare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia,(Reuters)
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia,(Reuters)
world news

Mexico seizes fake Sputnik Covid vaccine bound for Honduras

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Customs agents and soldiers found 1,155 vials containing more than 5,700 doses inside two coolers packed with ice and sodas. The crew and Honduran passengers were turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A paramedic prepares a dose of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to a health worker at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan.(REUTERS)
A paramedic prepares a dose of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine before administering it to a health worker at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan backtracks on uncapped prices for privately imported Covid-19 shots

Reuters, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Pakistan, largely reliant on the COVAX vaccine sharing initiative for poorer nations, last month allowed private firms to import coronavirus vaccines and agreed to exempt them from price caps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP